Smartworks Coworking IPO: 2 ways to check allotment status, latest GMP & listing date

Smartworks Coworking Spaces is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, July 07. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, July 16. The coworking solutions player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Smartworks Coworking Spaces was open for bidding between July 10 and July 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 387-407 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 582.56 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 445 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 33,79,740 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 13.45 times, fetching more than 4.52 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 24.41 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 22.78 times. Quotas for retail and employees were booked 3.53 times and 2.38 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces has seen a sharp correction amid mixed bidding and weak market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 14-15 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 3-4 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 30, when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in 2015, New Delhi-based Smartworks Coworking Spaces is engaged in the business of customized managed workspace solutions, offering fully serviced, tech-enabled office environments with aesthetic designs and essential amenities to meet the specific needs of enterprises and their employees.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, BoB Capital Markets and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers of the Smartworks IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with July 17, Thursday, as the date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Smartworks Coworking Spaces, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India

(https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue