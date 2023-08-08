FIIs, promoters, mutual funds are gung-ho on these 12 companies

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) along with promoters and domestic institutional investors raised their stake in 12 companies during the June quarter, according to primeinfobase.com. These companies are Relaxo Footwears, Godawari Power & Ispat, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, HBL Power Systems, Welspun Enterprises, Jai Balaji Industries, Shakti Pumps, Mangalam Cement, Snowman Logistics, CSL Finance, Salzer Electronics, and Dynemic Products.

Meanwhile, the share of private promoters in companies listed on the NSE increased to 42.17 per cent as on June 30 from 41.97 per cent on March 31. Over a 14-year period (since June 2009), the private promoter share has increased steadily from 33.60 per cent on June 30, 2009. While ‘Indian’ private promoters share has gone up from 26.44 per cent to 34.16 per cent over the last 14 years, ‘foreign’ promoters’ share has gone up from 7.16 per cent to just 8.01 per cent.

On the other hand, the total share of institutional investors including FII and DII combined declined to 35.01 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, down from 35.24 per cent in the preceding quarter ended March 31. The share of domestic mutual funds (MFs) declined to 8.64 per cent as on June 30, after increasing for 7 consecutive quarters, from 7.24 per cent as on June 30, 2021, to 8.74 per cent as on March 31, 2023.

Net inflows by domestic MFs stood at just Rs 2,979 crore during the quarter. MFs increased their exposure to financial services and industrials sectors while trimming down their exposure to diversified and FMCG.

After rising for six quarters in a row, from 22.40 per cent as on September 30, 2021, to 25.73 per cent as on March 31, 2023, the share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) along with retail and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors in companies listed on NSE declined to 25.50 per cent as on June 30, 2023, as per primeinfobase.com.

Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, said, “This was on account of profit booking by LIC, mutual funds as also retail and HNI investors with markets reaching all-time highs. Net inflows from DIIs stood at just Rs 3,368 crore during the quarter.”

