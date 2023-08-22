GIFT Nifty down 5 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, rupee movement & more

Domestic stock indices may open on a flattish note on Tuesday but may resume uptrend, as global cues were largely positive with Asian stocks gaining in the early trade while US stock indices settling mostly higher overnight. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has stayed above its support 19,250 level. A breach of this level could potentially spark unease within the market, said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities. "However, as long as the index holds above the 19,250 mark, it can potentially move towards the 19,500 level. A strong breakout of 19,500 may catalyse a sustained market rally," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a flat start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 4.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 19,384, hinting at a flattish start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asian stocks trade mostly higher

Asian markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as Wall Street's resilience offered some respite. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.63 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.11 per cent and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.46 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was flat.



Oil prices nudge higher

Oil prices were up in early trade on Tuesday ahead of data later expected to show a draw in IS crude oil and gasoline inventories, though persistent concerns over a slowdown in China's economy limited the upside. Brent crude was up 10 cents at $84.56 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 9 cents higher at $80.81 a barrel. WTI's contract with September expiry was up 11 cents at $80.23 a barrel.

US stocks ended mostly higher

The Nasdaq ended more than 1 per cent higher and the S&P 500 also rose on Monday, with shares of Nvidia jumping as investors were optimistic ahead of its earnings this week, and other technology-related stocks gaining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.97 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 34,463.69, the S&P 500 gained 30.06 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 4,399.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 206.81 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 13,497.59.



Stocks in F&O ban

As many as 11 stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, August 22. Metropolis Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Punjab National Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have been put under ban.

Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 1,901 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,901.10 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 626.25 crore.



Rupee falls 3 paise to hit new all-time low

The rupee depreciated by 3 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.13 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and selling pressure by foreign investors. Forex traders said rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets.



