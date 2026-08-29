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From Apple to the Boardroom: Tim Cook’s leadership roles beyond Apple

From Apple to the Boardroom: Tim Cook’s leadership roles beyond Apple

As Tim Cook’s Apple career enters a new phase, his longstanding positions across business, education and sport offer a broader view of his leadership beyond the technology giant.

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Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 8:00 PM IST
From Apple to the Boardroom: Tim Cook’s leadership roles beyond AppleTim Cook’s leadership roles extend across Apple, Nike, Duke University and sports institutions.

In addition to leading Apple, Tim Cook holds formal leadership and advisory roles across corporate, educational and athletic institutions. Although he is best known for his work at Apple, his career encompasses several board and trustee positions with external organisations. These commitments remain an active component of his professional scope alongside his duties as chief executive.

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Examining Cook’s appointments beyond Apple highlights the specific entities with which he maintains official ties. It also illustrates the broader network of business, academic and sports institutions associated with one of the tech industry's prominent leaders.

Tim Cook’s role at Apple

Cook has served on Apple’s Board of Directors since becoming CEO in August 2011. Before taking the top job, his responsibilities at Apple included worldwide sales and operations, supply-chain management, service and support, and the Macintosh division.

His position on Apple’s board has therefore been part of his leadership at the company since he became chief executive.

Tim Cook and Nike

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Outside Apple, Cook has served on Nike’s Board of Directors since 2005. His association with the sportswear company predates his appointment as Apple CEO by several years.

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The Nike board position is one of Cook’s longest-standing external corporate roles and has remained part of his professional career while he has led Apple.

Duke University and other boards

Cook also serves on the Board of Trustees of Duke University. The university has a personal connection to Cook - he earned his Master of Business Administration from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 1988 and was named a Fuqua Scholar.

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Beyond Apple, Nike and Duke, Cook also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

These positions give Cook formal roles across technology, business, higher education and sport. While Apple remains the central part of his professional career, his board and trustee positions show that his work has extended into several institutions outside the company.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 8:00 PM IST
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