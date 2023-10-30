GIFT Nifty up 67 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more

Domestic benchmark indices may track global cues for the direction on Monday morning. All eyes would be on how the market reacts to the quarterly results of Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki, which were largely healthy. Asian stocks were muted in the early trade while US stocks settled mixed on Friday. The Rs 1,900 crore IPO of Cello World will open for bidding today. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan said the recent pullback may likely continue till 19,160-19,220, where resistance is in the form of a Fibonacci retracement level. The hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal, he said.



"We expect the pullback to continue. On the weekly chart, we can observe that the Nifty has respected the support zone of 18,800-18,925. Going ahead, Nifty can consolidate within 18,800-19,200, before resuming the next leg of the fall. In terms of level, 19,160-19,220 shall act as a support zone while 18,930-18,900 shall act as an immediate support zone," he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities said that the 42,400-42,300 range would act as sacrosanct support zone for Nifty Bank, above which the index could rally till 43,200 (200-day SMA) and 43,350 levels. On the flip side, a fall below 42,300 can make the uptrend vulnerable.



GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 67 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 19,095, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Monday.



Asia shares mixed in early trade

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday, ahead of central bank policy reviews this week. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.17 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.46 per cent; New Zealand's DJ gained 0.38 per cent; China's Shanghai dropped 0.40 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 0.65 per cent; South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.45 per cent.



Oil prices fall amid caution

Oil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China's manufacturing data later this week, offsetting support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $89.50 a barrel by 0001 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.54 a barrel, down $1, or 1.2 per cent.



Dollar up against key currencies

The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally. The dollar index edged 0.03 per cent higher to 106.63. Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.12 per cent to $1.2108, while the euro slipped 0.02 per cent to $1.0563. The yen was last 0.1 per cent lower at 149.75 per dollar.



Wall Street stocks ended mixed

US stocks closed mostly lower on Friday, losing momentum as investors digested a hectic week of mixed earnings, and economic data that seemed to support the 'higher for longer' interest rate scenario. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.71 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 32,417.59, the S&P 500 lost 19.86 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 4,117.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.41 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,643.01.



Cello World IPO to open today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cello World kicks off bidding for subscription on Monday, October 30 and can be subscribed till Wednesday, November 1. The company is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 617-648 apeice with a lot size of 23 shares. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,900 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.93 crore shares



Q2 results today

Adani Green Energy, DLF, TVS Motors Company, Marico, Tube Investments of India, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Supreme Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, UPL, GMP Airports Infrastructure, Petronet LNG, KPIT Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Blue Start and DCM Shriram are among the companies which announced their earnings for the quarter ended on September 2023.



Stocks in F&O ban list

Since it is the first day of the November Series, no stocks has been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, October 30. Companies where derivative contracts cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit are put under ban in the F&O segment.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 1,500 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs were net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of 1,500.13 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 313.69 crore. Overseas dumped equities worth Rs 20,356 crore on in the month of October so far.



Rupee ended flat against dollar

The rupee paused its three-day downward move to settle flat at 83.25 against the US dollar on Friday as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by surging crude oil prices. Forex traders said the rupee consolidated in a narrow range as selling pressure from foreign equity investors continued to weigh on the local currency.





Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies

