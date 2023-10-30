Stocks in news: RIL, Adani Green, APL Apollo, Cipla, Union Bank and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday after six straight sessions of losses. Sensex rose 634.65 points to end the session at 63,782 and Nifty gained 190 points to settle at 19,047.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

UPL, DLF, TVS Motor, Adani Green Energy, Marico, APL Apollo Tubes, Blue Star, Castrol India, GMR Airports Infrastructure, KPIT Technologies, Nippon Life, Petronet LNG, Ramco Systems, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Speciality Restaurants, Supreme Industries, and Tube Investments of India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 30.

RIL

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 27% jump in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) at Rs 17,394 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, boosted by strength in its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,656 crore in the year-ago period. The company posted lower margins following a fall in refined fuel prices.

Union Bank of India

The public sector lender logged a 90 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 3,511 crore for the September quarter, led by a significant fall in provisions.

SBI Card

The credit card company reported a 15 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 603 crore in the September quarter of FY24. Revenue increased 24 percent YoY to Rs 4,087.4 crore, driven by higher interest income and fees and commission income.

BPCL

The state-owned oil marketing company reported a standalone profit of Rs 8,501.2 crore for the September quarter against a loss of Rs 304.2 crore in the year-ago period, partly supported by lower input costs.

M&M Financial Services

The financial services company reported a profit of Rs 235 crore for the September quarter, falling 47.5 percent YoY due to an increase in impairment on financial instruments.Revenue grew 24.1 percent to Rs 3,212 crore, aided by growth in asset book.

Maruti Suzuki India

The auto firm reported a highest-ever quarterly sale volume, net sales and net profit in the September quarter. The largest carmaker in India said its profit for the quarter grew 80.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,716.5 crore compared with Rs 2,061.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Cipla

Cipla reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,130.9 crore in the September 2023 quarter, up 43 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) comparison. The pharmaceuticals player's net profit came in at Rs 788.90 crore in the year ago period. Consolidated EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 1,733.8 crore for the quarter.

