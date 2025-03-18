Investors gain Rs 4.5 lakh crore as Sensex reclaims 75,000 mark 

Sensex reclaimed the key 75,000 mark on early deals as market climbed for the second straight session on Tuesday. Investor wealth rose by Rs 4.58 lakh crore to Rs 397.38 lakh crore today against Rs 392.80 lakh crore in the previous session. Sensex climbed 902 points to 75,071 and Nifty rose 256 points to 22,764 in early deals.

Related Articles

It took 14 sessions for Sensex to revisit the 75,000 mark. On February 21, the 50-stock index hit an intraday high of 75,748. Since then, the index has traded below the key level.

Today's rally was in line with gains seen overnight in the US market ahead of the US Fed policy outcome.

The two-day FOMC meet will begin today and chances are the interest rate will remain on hold.

Stocks such as Zomato, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, M&M, L&T , Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, NTPC, HUL, and Adani Ports were the top Sensex gainers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 were trading in the green.

Amid the market recovery today, Sensex is still down 4.47% and Nifty has lost 4.20% in 2025.

As many as 47 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 217 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. BSE midcap index rose 527 pts to 39,891. BSE small cap stock index too climbed 899 pts to 44,733 level.

Out of 3,890 stocks traded, 2,685 stocks were in the green on BSE. Around 1,039 stocks were in the red while 166 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 231 stocks hit their lower circuits even as the stock market saw a strong upmove today. On the other hand, 155 shares hit their upper circuit limits amid bullish sentiment on BSE and NSE.