Market at all-time high: Sensex jumps over 600 points; Nifty trades above 22,050

Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply in early deals on Monday to scale their record high levels. The surge was supported by gains in technology and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged over 600 points to hit a lifetime high of 73,168.11, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved more than 150 points up to trade at an all-time peak of 22,056.10.

Mid- and small-cap shares were up as well as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.45 per cent and small-cap gained 0.73 per cent. India VIX, fear index, jumped 4.17 per cent to 13.65-level.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 340.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,911.19 crore.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green today. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 3.01 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Wipro Ltd was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 10.72 per cent to trade at Rs 515.35. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree and Infosys gained up to 5.12 per cent.

In contrast, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance and SBI Life were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,240 shares were advancing while 862 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, frontline stocks such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers.

Also, shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), MAS Financial, Avanti Feeds, PNC Infra and JustDial surged up to 12.68 per cent. On the flipside, Supreme Industries, JBM Auto, HDFC Life, Dixon Technologies, Borosil Renewables, Solar Industries and Zomato slipped up to 3.93 per cent.

Also read | Stock recommendations by analyst for January 15, 2024: BoI, L&T and Sonata Software

Also read | Wipro shares set for rally? Q3 results much better than worst fears, say analysts