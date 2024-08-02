Market crash in numbers: Rs 5 lakh crore gone as Sensex, Nifty tumble on weak global cues

Sensex tanked over 800 pts in early deals on Friday amid an across the board sell-off sparked by a crash in global markets. Sensex fell 850 pts to 81,020 and Nifty slipped 268.95 pts to 24,741, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Investor wealth declined by Rs 5.42 lakh crore to Rs 456.20 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 461.62 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

A larger than expected rise in the US jobless claims for last week sent the indices into a tailspin. In the labour market, new data in US indicated jobless claims stood at 249,000 for last week, above estimates of 236,000.

Also, data showed ISM manufacturing fell in July. The ISM manufacturing index fell to 46.8% in July from 48.5% in June—an eight-month low—indicating that US factories were still in a downturn.

While NASDAQ Composite Index slipped 405 pts or 2.30% at 17,194, S&P 500 index closed 1.37% or 75 points lower at 5,4446.68. Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.2% or 495 points to 40,348.

The sell-off in the US markets overnight led to weakness in the Asian markets today. Japan's Nikkei crashed 1,800 pts to 36,325 and Hang Seng slipped 356 pts to 16,943. Taiwan Weighted index tumbled 831 pts to 21,810.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, L&T and Adani Ports led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 3.34% in early deals.

17 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 121 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 17 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,208 stocks traded, 1,016 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2,088 stocks were trading in the red while 104 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 60 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the early morning session. On the other hand, 101 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.