Market crash in numbers: Rs 5.5 lakh cr wiped out as Sensex tanks over 700 pts, check details

Sensex tanked over 700 pts on Tuesday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investor wealth declined by Rs 5.48 lakh crore to Rs 426.11 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 431.59 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex fell 752 pts to 76,368 and Nifty slipped 166 pts to 23,178, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Zomato, Adani Ports, SBI, NTPC, Reliance Industries, NTPC and ICICI Bank led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 10.23% in early deals. UltraTech Cement, ITC, Hcl Tech, Asian Paints, and Nestle India were the sole gainers, rising up to 1.07%.

91 stocks hit 52-week highs

As many as 91 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 41 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,89 stocks traded, 1242 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 2467 stocks were trading in the red while 151 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 201 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in morning session. On the other hand, 199 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "Trump 2.0 has kicked off without much clarity on Trump’s likely economic decisions. In his inaugural address he was clear on immigration but sounded vague on tariffs. The indication of a likely 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico suggests that the tariff hike policy will be implemented gradually. The currency market has reacted with a cut in the dollar index to 108.43 and the 10-year bond yield has declined to 4.54%. This is the classic case of ‘buy on rumours and sell on news.’ It is likely that further delays in tariff hikes will weaken the dollar and bring down the bond yields. If this happens, it will be good for emerging markets like India. But if the FII flows to India are to turn positive consistently, we will have to see a pick -up in India’s GDP growth and corporate earnings. That’s the crucial macro data to watch."

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 669 pts to 43,380, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index too crashed 764 pts to 51,974 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 4,336 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 4331 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

The Indian equity indices started the week on positive note. Sensex rose 454 points at 77,073 and Nifty gained 141 points at 23,344 on Monday.