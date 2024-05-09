Market crash in numbers: Sensex, Nifty tumble in afternoon session as FIIs press ‘sell’ button

Sensex tanked 600 pts to 72,866 in early deals on Thursday amid continuous selling by FIIs on Dalal Street this month. However, auto stocks capped losses. Nifty too slipped 180 pts to 22,122, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose Rs 2 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 2.19 lakh crore to Rs 398.50 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 400.69 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on May 8. Stocks such as L&T, ITC, JSW Steel, Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank and RIL led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 5% in the afternoon session.

29 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 137 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 29 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Thursday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,731 stocks, only 1158 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2413 stocks were trading in the red while 160 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, oil and gas shares top losers

All BSE sectoral indices except auto and IT were trading in the red. Capital goods, oil and gas shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods and oil and gas indices tanked 1231 points and 431 pts, respectively. However, auto shares capped gains with the BSE auto index rising 740 pts to 51,882.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 251 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the noon session. On the other hand, 189 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 227 pts to 41,304, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index fell 367 pts to 45,781 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 6669.10 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 5928.81 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data. FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 15, 863 crore in last five trading sessions in May.