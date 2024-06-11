Markets regulator Sebi to hire 49 officers; applications open now

Indian capital markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced the process to hire 49 officers in different departments this year. According to Sebi, this move will help faster and more effective execution of its regulatory role. The announcement came after Sebi invited applications in March for the 97 senior-level posts.

Earlier link for submitting the application online was scheduled to open on April 13. However, it was postponed same due to the schedule of the General Elections.

In a fresh notice on Tuesday, Sebi invited applications for 49 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for categories including General, legal, information technology, engineering electrical, research and official language streams.

According to Sebi, the link for submitting the application online will be open till June 30.

Sebi is looking to fill 34 positions in the General stream, 10 in information technology, two in the legal team and one each in engineering (electrical), research and official language departments.

The selection process will be carried out in three phases beginning July 27.

The markets regulator has been beefing up its headcount over the last few years.

In July 2022, to beef up its headcount, the regulator invited applications for 25 senior-level executives in the information technology department.

Back in January 2021, Sebi had invited applications for the recruitment of 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in different streams. Prior to that, in March 2020, the markets regulator invited applications for 147 senior-level officials and around 1.4 lakh people applied for these positions.

(With inputs from PTI)