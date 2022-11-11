Nykaa bonus issue a 9/11 fire alarm for corporate governance, tweets Shyam Sekhar

Market veteran Shyam Sekhar said the FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) board decision to declare bonus was a bit odd in terms of intent and timing. In a series of tweets, Sekhar said the timing of the bonus issue raises serious doubts on the intent of the company board.
In a tweet, the Founder and chief ideator & at ithought Advisory asked what did Nykaa achieve in its business to reward shareholders within a year of listing. Sekhar said the Nykaa board pushed for a bonus that hurt retail investors.
"Clearly, Nykaa fails the smell test. When a company with founders from the investment banking industry does this, it is like a 9/11 fire alarm for corporate governance in India. Clearly, the independent directors have failed in their duty. Shareholders are victims. Alarm must ring," he tweeted.
Here's what he said in a series of tweets:
Shares of Nykaa went ex-bonus in 5:1 ratio on November 10. The scrip rose 5 per cent on Thursday and was up 11 per cent intraday on Friday.
Also Read: Nykaa shares zoom 20% intraday; how long can the rally last?
Also Read: 5 reasons behind Sensex's 1,100-point rally. Will stock indices hit new highs?
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today