Sensex dives over 800 points: Rs 2.6L cr investor wealth lost; Cressanda Solutions, UCO Bank, IOB down up to 7%

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in late deals today, dragged by banks, financials, technology, metals and energy stocks. The BSE Sensex slumped over 800 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-19,900 level. At 2:04 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was down 815 points or 1.21 per cent at 66,781. The NSE benchmark was down 236 points or 1.17 per cent at 19,898. Pain in the domestic benchmarks intensified as the session progressed. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 2.60 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out. The domestic benchmarks cracked today, extending their fall for the second straight session.

Broader markets also came under pressure as BSE midcap and smallcap indices turned red after a flat opening. Investors await a key policy decision from the US Federal Reserve. They expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but with a hawkish view.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 2.60 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 2.60 lakh crore to Rs 320.39 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 323.01 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and HCL Tech contributed to the fall today.

18 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 18 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE stocks such as AF Enterprises, AKI India, Best Eastern Hotels, Bheema Cements and Future Lifestyle Fashions hit their respective one-year low levels. That said, 180 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

1,828 stocks in the red

Out of 3,464 stocks, 1,828 stocks were seen declining. Only 1,448 stocks were advancing, while 188 stocks remained unchanged.

Cressanda Solutions & UCO Bank down up to 7%

Shares of Cressanda Solutions, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, GTL Infrastructure, Metro Brands, HDFC Bank, Zen Technologies and KIOCL fell up to 6.67 per cent.

Banks & financials among top drags

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infy, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank. HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI alone contributed negatively to a 178-point decline.

On NSE, 12 out of 15 sub-indices were down. Nifty Bank, Nifty Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas fell sharply.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,237 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 553 crore worth of equity, according to stock exchange data.

On the global front, Asian markets were last seen trading lower. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.53 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 0.89 per cent and Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.37 per cent.

