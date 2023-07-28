Sensex falls 107 points, Nifty settles below 19,650; Fino Bank jumps 18%; Jindal Saw dives 12%

Domestic equity markets extended their weakness for another session as headline peers settled in red on Friday. However, the headline peer attempted a sharp recovery in the second half of the day, but only good enough to trim the losses, instead of completely erasing them.



For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex shed 106,62 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 66.160.20, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 13.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end the day at 19,646.05. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added half-a-per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped about 4 per cent to 10.14-levels.



Weak European market cues and negative US futures kept the local market mood bearish for a major portion of the trading session. Profit taking in banking and IT stocks weighed on indices, although strong buying in realty shares helped markets pare losses. All eyes will now be on RBI's credit policy, said Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (VP), Kotak Securities.



"Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a lower top formation, which is largely negative. For positional traders, the 20-day SMA or 19,580 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. If the index succeeds to trade above the same, then it could bounce back till 19,800. On further upside it could lift the market till 19900. On the flip side, a fresh sell off is possible only after the dismissal of 19,580 and below the same it could slip till 19,450-19,400," he said.



On a sectoral front, the Nifty realty index gained about 2 per cent, followed by the Nifty media index gained more than a per cent each. The Nifty FMCG and metal added about a per cent each. Among the losers, the Nifty IT index shed about a per cent, while Nifty auto, financial services and private bank indices ended in red.



In the Nifty50 pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Bharat Petroleum were down 2 per cent each. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank shed over a per cent. Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the other laggards for the day.



Among the gainers, NTPC surged more than 4 per cent, while Power Grid and Apollo Hospitals gained 3 per cent each for the day. Adani Ports ended 2 per cent higher, while M&M, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Entertainment and Bajaj Financed ended over a per cent higher.



The better-than-expected US Q2 GDP data, though positive, hindered the mood of the domestic market as it signalled the chances of another rate hike. The Fed chief's comments about a data-centric approach without ruling out rate hikes added to the uncertainty, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"Furthermore, the reversal of the buying trend by FII and the rise in US bond yields contributed to market volatility. However, Asian markets remained largely positive due to the BOJ's decision to retain the policy rate, contrary to speculation about the removal of stimulus measures," he said.



A total of 3,691 shares were traded on BSE on Friday, of which 1,832 settled with cuts. 1,692 stocks ended the session with gains while 167 shares remained unchanged. A total of 193 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 200 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals and Intellect Design Arena surged 20 per cent each, while Fino Payment Bank surged 18 per cent. Mukand ended 12 per cent higher, while Parag Milk Foods and Centrum Capital ended 11 per cent up each. Lloyd Steel and Zee Media rose 10-11 per cent each.



On the contrary, Jindal Saw dropped more than 12 per cent, while Supreme Industries and JK Lakshmi Cement settled 7 per cent down each. Orient Hotels, Railtel Corporation of India, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, Action Construction and Panama Petrochem shed 6 per cent, each.

