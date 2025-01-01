Sensex, Nifty close higher in first session of 2025; can the rally continue?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended on a positive note in the first trading session of 2025. Sensex ended 368 pts higher at 78,507 and Nifty climbed 98 pts to 23,742. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 444.46 lakh crore in today’s session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 shares ended in the green.

Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.26%. Maruti shares climbed 3.26% to Rs 11,221.20 on BSE after the carmaker announced 30% rise in December car sales at 1,78,248 units. It reported sales of 1,37,551 units in the year-ago period.

Capital goods, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks led the rally with BSE Capital goods, consumer durables, auto and bankex indices rising 824 pts, 244 pts, 637 pts and 171 pts, respectively.

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 230 pts and 569 pts, respectively today.

As many as 153 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 37 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

Of 4,071 stocks traded, 2741 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 1241 shares closed in the red and 89 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 8 stocks hit their upper circuits. On the other hand, 3 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "The index has now entered its second week of consolidation, and current indicators suggest that this trend is likely to persist. We continue to advocate a stock-specific strategy, focusing on counters exhibiting relatively stronger momentum. Besides pharma and healthcare, selective opportunities are emerging in the FMCG and energy sectors, so traders should position themselves accordingly."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "The market started on a positive note on the first day of 2025. The recovery was broad-based, while the sustainability of the trend will depend on the earnings growth in Q3, where the expectation is positive on a QoQ basis. An uptick in core sector data and prospect of ramp-up in capex spending by the government in the remaining part of the fiscal aided sectors like capital goods, industrials, auto, and power."

Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares said, "The positive divergence in the RSI played well and for the reversal to gain further strength, the index needs to surpass the resistance zone between 23,850-23,900, where the 200-day moving average (DMA) lies. On the downside, the support seems to be at the 23,560 levels."

In 2024, Sensex gained 8.18% and Nifty climbed 8.76% during the period. Sensex touched a record high of 85,978 and Nifty reached a peak of 26,277 on September 27 last year.

Previous session

The Indian equity market ended on a negative note. Sensex fell 109 pts at 78,139 and Nifty was unchanged at 23,644. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 4.42 lakh crore in the last trading session of 2024.