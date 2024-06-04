Stock market crash in numbers: Rs 14 lakh crore gone as INDIA fights back, BJP still leading

Sensex tanked 2,700 pts to 73,844 in early deals today as early trends in election results signaled the PM Modi-led NDA was not nearing 400 seats mark as predicted in the Exit Polls 2024. Nifty too slipped 769 to 22494 in early deals on Tuesday.

Here's a look at today's market correction in numbers:

Investors lose Rs 14 lakh crore

Investor wealth fell by Rs 14.27 lakh crore to Rs 411.64 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 425.91 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. All Sensex stocks were trading in the red. L&T, PowerGrid, SBI, Reliance, NTPC, HDFC Bank led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 4.86% in early deals.

48 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 63 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 48 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Tuesday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 2889 stocks, 703 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2065 stocks were trading in the red while 121 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, banking, auto shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Capital goods, banking and auto shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, bankex, and auto indices fell 3,257 points, 1874 pts and 1297 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits, Lower circuits

Around 57 stocks hit their higher circuits. On the other hand, 102 shares hit their lower circuit limits as the stock market zoomed in the early morning session.

Midcap, smallcap indices crash

BSE midcap index fell 1383 pts to 42,984 , signaling bearishness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index slipped 1485 pts to 46,746 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 6850.76 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1913.98 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex closed 2,507 points higher at 76,468 and Nifty ended 733 pts higher at 23,263. Investor wealth rose by Rs 13.79 lakh crore to Rs 425.91 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 412.12 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on May 31.