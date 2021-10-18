Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 18,400; Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh record highs amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 414 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 61,719.69, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 128 points or 0.70 per cent to 18,466.30.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Titan.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Equity markets closed at record highs on October 14, tracking gains in ITC, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid shares amid mixed cues in global markets. Sensex ended above 61,000 for the first time and Nifty closed above the 18k mark for the second consecutive session.

The 30-stock index closed 568 points higher at a new peak of 61,305 and Nifty rallied 176 points to 18,338. Sensex and Nifty logged record highs of 61,353 and 18,350 during the session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,681 crore on October 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,750 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.