Zerodha clients face login error on day Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

On a day benchmark stock indices hit record levels on strong BJP showing at the recent state elections, a few stock investors were unhappy. Some of discount brokerage Zerodha's clients were unable to log into Kite web, making them hit social media platforms to complain about the same. In a post on X (formely Twitter) Zerodha acknowledged the glitch and suggested its clients log into the Kite mobile app.

"We are looking into the issue. In the meantime, please log into the Kite mobile app," Zerodha said.

According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tacker for online services, about 5,166 outage reports were registered on Monday so far. A total of 75 per cent of such complaints were regarding login and 13 per cent on website.

"Down again on an important day. Anyone else facing the issue with #Zerodha ? Why ????? SCAM 2023 Zerodha #scamzerodha," an X (formely Twitter) user said.

Zerodha had in November faced some issues where its users were unable to see executed orders in the orderbook due to an intermittent issue but the executed orders were being updated on the positions page. In October, Kite witnessed a similar technical issue, which was later fixed. Some Zerodha clients had earlier suggested that the trades were being executed but were not reflecting in the position section.

