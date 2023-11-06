Zerodha's trading platform sees glitch again, co says users unable to see executed orders

Zerodha on Monday in a post on X (erstwhile Twitter) said some of its users were unable to see executed orders in the orderbook due to an intermittent issue but the executed orders were being updated on the positions page, adding that it was working to fix the issue. The post came after Zerodha's trading platform Kite witnessed a technical issue last week which was later fixed.

According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tacker for online services, over 1,600 outage reports were generated on the portal this morning. A few of Zerodha's clients were not amused. A client took to X to say: "People moved away from Full-service brokers to Zerodha for better tech. I have always staunchly supported, but these technical issues are becoming more frequent guys. People have their hard earned money riding on the dependability of your platform."

People moved away from Full-service brokers to #Zerodha for better tech. I have always staunchly supported, but these technical issues are becoming more frequent guys. People have their hard earned money riding on the dependability of your platform. — Kshitij Malve 🇮🇳 (@KshitijAMalve) November 6, 2023

Another user noted: "I have moved to Zerodha and made countless people move to it and have been a huge supporter for last 3 years.. But the issues are becoming too frequent now."

A third user said: The hangover of success of discount broking services they have ignored app performance and probably did workaround fixes of issues in past. They all now surfaced together. pls pay attention. It's your baby.

I faced this today, why the frequent hiccups @zerodhaonline?? ,

regretting my transition from @_groww — Manoj Kumar S (@manu369741) November 6, 2023

