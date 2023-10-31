scorecardresearch
Zerodha trading platform Kite sees technical issue; Nithin Kamath's co replies

Clients of Zerodha's trading platform Kite suggested that the trades were being executed but were not reflecting in the position section.

Zerodha trading platform Kite sees technical issue; Nithin Kamath's co replies Zerodha trading platform Kite sees technical issue; Nithin Kamath's co replies

Zerodha's trading platform Kite witnessed some technical issue in Tuesday's trade, which was later fixed. Some Zerodha clients had earlier suggested that the trades were being executed but were not reflecting in the position section. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tacker for online services, about 116 outage reports were registered, largely from Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Zerodha later noted that the intermittent issue was with the display of positions on its trading platform, adding that the affected positions were displayed to clients post multiple refreshes. "The order status was displayed on the orders page correctly for all users. The order placement, order modification and order cancellation were not impacted," it said. 

Zerodha is the second-largest domestic broking firm with 6.48 million active investors as on September 30. This is against Groww, which pipped the Nithin Kamath company last month to become the largest broking firm with 6.63 million active investors.

To recall, Zerodha saw an outage with its internet service providers (ISPs) in June this year The issue then was with data feeds on Kite. It was later resolved. In a reply to its clients on X, Zerodha on Tuesday said: "Due to a technical issue, some of our users' positions were not displayed. This issue is now fixed. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Dozens of Zerodha clients took to X to went out their frustration earlier today. A client posted that he had exited an F&O position but it was still being reflected on the app.    

"Even after I have exited my position Zerodha is still showing trade running. I had one extra call of Nifty 19000 CE but it was not showing in the morning," one client tweeted on X.

In a reply to a client, Zerodha said the issue is now fixed and that it regrets the inconvenience caused.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 31, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
