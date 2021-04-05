Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges 1,300 pts, Nifty below 14,500; Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank top losers

Extending opening losses, Indian benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases and increased restrictions spooked investors' sentiments. The BSE Sensex was trading 1,368 points, or 2.73 per cent lower at 48,661, while the NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 14,529, down 337 points or 2.27 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India, Axis Bank were among top losers, falling between 2-3 per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services were only gainers on BSE Sensex pack. On the sectoral front, all the indices slipped in red, barring IT and Teck stocks, while rate sensitive bank and realty stocks were top losers, falling over 3 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement and earnings season will set tone for the market. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides on key interest rates, will meet from April 5 to 7, while the six-member panel will announce policy on April 7.

On Thursday, the Indian equities, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended on strong note amid broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex reclaimed 50,000 by closing 520 points, or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,029, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 14,867, up 176 points or 1.2 per cent. The American jobs plan as well as record GST collections perked up sentiments despite a long weekend as India rolled out a larger vaccine program.

11:50 am: PVR, Inox Leisure shares drop 8%

Shares of multiplex chain operators PVR and Inox Leisure tumbled over 8 per cent on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases raised concerns over the pace of business growth. PVR share price declined as much as 8.05 per cent to hit day's low of Rs 1,144.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In a similar trend, Inox Leisure shares fell 8 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 256.60 on the BSE, against previous close price of Rs 279.05. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 270.65 and Rs 256.60, respectively.

11:00 am: Sensex crashes 1,400 points on sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

Sensex crashed nearly 1,400 points in early trade as rising Covid-19 cases in the country took a toll on investor sentiment. Sensex lost 1,391 points to 48,638 and Nifty slipped 388 points to 14,479 in early trade. India recorded over 1 lakh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year. Sentiment on Dalal Street was also affected after the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew in the state from 8 pm to 7 am from today. The state will also go for a complete weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

10:30 am: Top losers on BSE Sensex

Out of 30 BSE Sensex pack, 27 stocks were trading in red, barring Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS, with Bajaj Finance Ltd. (Rs. 4974.00,-5.62%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (Rs. 9242.15,-5.60%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Rs. 940.00,-5.37%), State Bank of India (Rs. 353.30,-4.66%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 771.10,-4.57%) among top losers.

10:15 am: Reliance Industries share price down 1.5%

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.5 per cent in opening trade on Monday, in line with BSE Sensex which was down 1 per cent. Reliance Industries shares price declined as much as 1.53 per cent lower at Rs 1990.70 apiece in early deals on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock opened marginally higher at Rs 2,025 against previous closing price of Rs 2,021.70 on the BSE.

10:00 am: Sensex, Nifty extend fall

Extending opening losses, Sensex was trading at 49,616.51, down by 413.32 points or by 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was quoting at 14,760.95, down by 106.4 points or by 0.72 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India, Axis Bank were among top losers, falling between 2-3 per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among notable gainers. On the sectoral front, bank and realty stocks were down over 1 per cent, while metal and IT sectors gained over 1 per cent.

9:45 am: Market insight from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The fundamental factors influencing markets are changing fast. There are both positives & negatives. On the positive side, the better than expected job numbers & economic recovery in the US is a big positive. This will support global growth, which, in turn, will be a boost for stock markets. On the other hand, back home in India, the fast-rising Covid cases is a cause of concern. Restriction of economic activity in many areas might impact growth recovery. But, as of now, there are no signs of a slowdown in the economy. Macro numbers like GST collection (record Rs 1.24 lakh cr in March) and auto sales numbers in March indicate a strong economic rebound. Q4 results will be very good and this can impart resilience to markets. How the Covid cases pan out, going forward, is a crucial factor."

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in red on Monday, tracking negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures. The BSE Sensex opend 327 points, or 0.65 per cent lower at 49,702, while the NSE Nifty 50 belled at 14,790, down 76 points or 0.51 per cent. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, global rating agency Nomura has said that Indian economy's growth trajectory still remains intact despite the second wave of the pandemic. The agency, however, warned that a persistent second wave with increased restrictions, may have an impact on Q2 GDP numbers. "In our view, since the second wave started only towards the end of March, and as the economy normalised rapidly in January and February, the second wave is unlikely to have a major impact on Q1 GDP growth, and our estimate of 1 per cent on-year appears reasonable," the report said.

8:40 am: FIIs turn net buyer in equity, debt

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyer in equity and debt markets on Thursday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 395.01 crore and Rs 861.11 crore.

8:35 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian markets were trading on mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 0.78 per cent. Markets in China and Hong Kong remained closed today.

8:30 am: US stocks ended higher on Thursday

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in rally in Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet stocks, along with optimism about a recovering US economy. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 0.52 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.18 per cent and 1.76 per cent, respectively.

8:25 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Future Retail, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta, SBI Cards, Britannia Industries and Adani Enterprises will be in focus in today's trade.

8:20 am: Weak cues from SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Sensex, Nifty

Negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a weak start at Dalal Street on Monday. At 8:18 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 28.55 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 14,907.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

8:15 am: Sensex, Nifty last week

Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies added Rs 1,28,503.47 crore to their market valuation last week. IT bellwethers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys led the pack during the week truncated by an extended weekend. During the week, BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2 per cent.

TCS was the biggest gainer among the 10 highest-valued companies, adding Rs 36,158.22 crore to its market valuation, which reached Rs 11,71,082.67 crore. Infosys added Rs 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 5,90,229.35 crore.