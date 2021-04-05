Stock in news: Reliance, Future Retail, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta, SBI Cards

The domestic bourses, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Future Retail, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta, SBI Cards, Britannia Industries and Adani Enterprises will be in focus in Monday's trading session.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday said it has received nod for the demerger of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Mukesh Ambani-led company secured approval of its shareholders and creditors for O2C business spin-off in the meeting of the equity shareholders, lenders and unsecured creditors of the company, which was done as per the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources has said it contributed Rs 34,018 crore to the public exchequer in India during 2019-20 fiscal. Its overall contributions to public exchequers of various countries stood at Rs 34,310 crore during the fiscal year.

Adani Enterprises: The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), has bagged a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

SBI Cards: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has been seeing over 50 per cent of its transactions via online payments such as on groceries, utility bills, insurance premium, and hopes the trend to go up further as point of sale purchases are yet to pick up, PTI quoted a top company executive as saying.

Future Retail: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures has extended the timeline to complete its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future group for six months. Future Retail, in a regulatory statement, confirmed Reliance Retail has extended the timeline for the "Long Stop Date" from March 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The deal has been opposed by Jeff Bezos-led Amazon, and both Future and RIL are facing legal hurdles in sealing the deal.

Britannia Industries: The company's board has declared interim dividend at 6,200 per cent i.e., Rs. 62 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Dalmia Bharat: Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday said securities worth Rs 344 crore have been credited back to the demat account of its arm by IL&FS Securities Services following an order of the Supreme Court. Mutual fund units of its two erstwhile subsidiaries were earlier "fraudulently and illegally transferred" by Allied Financial Services Pvt Ltd (AFSPL) "in collusion with IL&FS Securities Services Limited (ISSL)", Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS): The crisis-hit company on Sunday that its arm ITNL has received a settlement amount of Rs 673 crore for Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway Ltd (KNCEL) and Rs 20 crore towards claims for Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd (CNTL) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Zydus Cadila: The drug maker has applied for an approval for additional indication with the DCGI for the use of Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b in COVID-19 treatment.