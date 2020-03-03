Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 11,260 amid bullish overseas trend

Share Market LIVE:Amid positive global equities, market indices India have opened postitive on Tuesday, after a volatile trading session on Monday, with heavy buying pressure in media and metal stocks.BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 530 points higher at 38,674 and Nifty50 ended 154 points lower at 11,290. Globally, equity markets reversed trend as investors banked upon liquidity injection by Japan's Central Bank and a possible rate cut hope by Federal Reserve, Reserve Bank of Australia, in a move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Coronavirus Update

9: 35 AM

The rebound in global stock prices coupled with crude prices bouncing back was on back of central banks globally assuring on stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

While coronavirus has now caused an epidemic, rising much more rapidly outside China than within the country, World Health Organization (WHO) has so far stopped short of calling it a pandemic.

G7 finance ministers are also expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday (1200 GMT), sources said, to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Global Market Update

9: 25 AM

Globally, equity markets reversed trend as investors banked upon liquidity injection by Japan's Central Bank and a possible rate cut hope by Federal Reserve, in a move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

Amid central bank's stimulus, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.6% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8%.

In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71 percent, S&P 500 was up 0.68 percent and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.16 percent at its opening bell. In United States, the focus has now shifted to the biggest day in the Democratic primary elections for choosing a challenger to their President Donald Trump.

In Asia, Kospi, Shanghai Composite, Straits Times and Nikkei 225 traded marginally higher, while heavy gains were recorded in Hang Seng and Taiwan Index.

Australian shares too advanced 1.8% ahead of an expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Amid positive global equities, market indices India have opened postitive on Tuesday, after a volatile trading session on Monday, with heavy buying pressure in media and metal stocks.BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 530 points higher at 38,674 and Nifty50 ended 154 points lower at 11,290.

Stocks to watch today on March 3

9: 10 AM

Torrent Power, Indian Oil, NCC, Man Industries among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

Closing Bell

9:00 AM

Equity market slipped from highs in Monday's afternoon session and closed 0.40% lower after 2 new cases of coronavirus were detected in India, taking the total number of infected to 5. Extending fall for the seventh straight session, BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 153 points lower at 38,144 and Nifty50 ended 69 points lower at 11,132. All sectors barring IT fell in the red territory, with 4.5% decline in metal and PSU banking stocks, and over 2% decline in metal scrips.

