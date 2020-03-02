Stocks in news: Torrent Power, Indian Oil, NCC, Man Industries and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

NCC Ltd: The company has received one new order for Rs 85 crore in the month of February, 2020, and during the month one order for Rs 1,550 crore pertaining to NBCC, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi has been reinstated after Delhi High Court Judgment. These orders pertain to Building Division and are received from a Central / State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the filing added.

Torrent Power: The company informed the exchanges BSE and NSE that Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has handed over Shil, Mumbra & Kalwa (SMK) sub-divisions under Thane Urban Circle, Maharashtra on March 1.

Vinati Organics: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY20.

Man Industries: The company informed the bourses BSE and NSE that it has received new export orders worth Rs 450 crore. With this the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approx. Rs. 2,000 Crores to be executed in 8 to 9 months, the filing added.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company board will meet on March 6, 2020 to declare interim dividend.

Eicher Motors: The company board will meet on March 11, 2020 to declare interim dividend.

Godfrey Phillips: The company board will meet on March 5, 2020 to consider interim dividend.

Nutraplus India: The company board will meet on March 05, 2020 to consider and approve and discuss the notice dated 18th February, 2020 received from Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd, lender to the company, under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest, 2002.