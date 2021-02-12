Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 250 points to record high, Nifty at 15,230; Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 12: Share market indices traded marginally higher on Friday, amid mixed cues from global equities. Ganing for second session straight, Sensex rose 85 points higher to 51,615 and Nifty gained by 12 points to 15,186. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, TCS were among the top gainers today while Titan, L&T, Tata Motors, Coal India, Eicher Motors were among the top losers. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Force Motors will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, the 30-share barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, ended 222 points higher at 15,531. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 66 points higher at 15,173. On February 9, Sensex hit a record high of 51,753 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,237.

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11. 22AM: RailTel Corporation trades at 16% grey market premium

The public offer Mini-Ratna category company, RailTel Corporation of India opens for subscription on February 16 and closes on February 18 at an issue price band of Rs 93-94 per share.

The issue by one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India, traded at a premium of Rs 10-15 in the grey market, at a premium of 11-16% over the higher price band of Rs 94. Earlier on February 9, the price had traded at a premium of Rs 5-10.

The Rs 819.24 crore issue, is a complete offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the Government of India. The minimum market lot size for the IPO is 155 shares, where an individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots (2015 shares or Rs 189,410).

11. 10 AM: Automobile sector - Monthly Quick View

Reliance Research said in its note," As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic auto sales volume (excluding CVs) grew by 5% YoY and 24% MoM to 17,32,817 units in Jan'21. Though retail sales volume is expected to have been lower due to post festival effect, inventory restocking resulted in higher wholesale volume. Overall inventory level remains close to normal level or marginally lower, for most segments in Jan'21. Festival season witnessed decent traction with decent off-take and booking for new models (particularly for PVs).

We believe that monthly industry volume was supported by retail traction as well as inventory restocking, while positive sentiment, decent rural sales continue to drive decent retail sales despite the ongoing pandemic. While the rural markets have already witnessed healthy volume up-tick, the urban markets have also started witnessing improvement now. Expecting healthy volume traction to continue in FY22E, we continue to remain positive on automobile sector. We expect strong bounce back for M&HCV going forward."

11. 00 PM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," The impressive Q3 results have been supporting the markets in February. A distinct pattern has been the stocks of companies that declared good results selling off after the news. This can be because of bull unloading after the news. Retail investors have an inclination to buy stocks looking at the results. Normally this does not prove successful. More often, than not good news is likely to be in the price. The reverse also is true. Stocks bounce back after bad results. So investors have to be careful reacting to results. Since valuations have run up quite a bit, activity is likely to shift to mid-small-caps where there are still opportunities left."

10. 50 AM: Global markets today

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading on a mixed note on Thursday as multiple major markets in the region were closed for holidays. Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for holidays.

In US, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out modest gains on Thursday with investors betting on more fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.

10. 31AM: Currency Outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said," The rupee opened on flat at 72.76 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday morning, Possibility of RBI intervention from this level to offset impact of foreign inflows in local equity. FII bought 944.36 CR into domestic equity market strengthened domestic currency, Investor will take try to fresh ques from today's CPI and IIP data. All other major Asian markets are closed, the dollar index changed a bit, and trading at 90.50 in the morning session. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently testing the nearest support level at 90.30 and several times it proved its strength. Only below 90.30 will push the U.S. Dollar Index towards the support at the 90 level. Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 72.95. it is expected to trade with bearish momentum for the day, Market is trading in a very narrow range above the crucial support and below the strong resistance, Breakout of either side will push currency very sharply."

10. 20 AM: Nureca Ltd. - IPO

Reliance Research said in ite note,"NURECA operates in a highly fragmented market. Given the huge opportunity in HH segment, growth momentum is expected to sustain in subsequent years. Notably, HH Market in India and neighbouring countries, which was pegged at Rs208bn in 2019, is expected to grow to Rs389bn by 2025 (at a CAGR ~11%). Further, IPO is valued at 5.6x annualized earnings report in 1HFY21, which looks to be attractively valued given high asset turnover and return ratio of the company. As there is no listed peer available, benchmark valuation is difficult to ascertain. However, thin history, frequent policy changes by the government and substantial improvement in earnings before fund raising could raise some apprehensions. However, considering attractive valuations and sizeable opportunity, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to this issue.

10. 12AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 944.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 707.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 February, provisional data showed.

10.00 AM: Market opening session outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets have opened on a tepid note this morning, unclear in its direction for the day. Sometimes traders do not wish to carry a lot of open positions over the weekend. However the trend of the Nifty is positive and all dips can continue to be utilised as buying opportunities. The index still has steam to conquer levels closer to 15500. 14500-14600 is a good support band for the Nifty and as long as that holds, we are in comfortable territory."

9. 49 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research in its note today said,"NSE-NIFTY ended on positive note post back to back flat close. Overall market breadth was positive, while major sectors remained mix. Due to recent rebound, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe turned neutral from negative. As per the current set-up, we continue to believe that near-term decline or consolidation cannot be ruled out before the index resumes its northward journey. A stable move above 15,250-level will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move, which could take the index towards 16,000-level. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,850-level initially and 14,700-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,096 and then at 15,019 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,219 and then at 15,266 levels."

9. 33 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 12

Sun Pharma, APL Apollo Tube, RITES, Oil India, Power Grid, ACC among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, APL Apollo Tube, RITES, Oil India, Power Grid, ACC

9. 24 AM: Top gainers and losers

Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, TCS were among the top gainers today while Titan, L&T, Tata Motors, Coal India, Eicher Motors were among the top losers

9. 14 AM: Opening session

Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex rose 85 points higher to 51,615 and Nifty gained by 12 points to 15,186.

9.07 AM: Earnings today

Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Anant Raj, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Force Motors, GE T&D India, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Inox Wind, ITI, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MOIL, Motherson Sumi Systems, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, NALCO, The New India Assurance Company, PC Jeweller, PTC India, Siemens, Sobha, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Voltas and Zuari Agro Chemicals will announce their quarterly earnings.

9.00 AM: Rupee outlook

In the foreign exchange market, India rupee appreciated to 72.77 compared with its previous closing of 72.84.

Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said,"USDINR Spot hit a low of 72.70 which is the crucial support zone and if it consistently trades below 72.70 then further downside is expected towards 72.50. However, if the pair respected 72.70 mark then we may see a bounce towards 73.0-73.15."

8. 55 AM: Nifty technical view

Sumeet Bagadia-Executive Director-Choice Broking said yesterday,"It was a dull weekly expiry trading session as no clear movement was there from the benchmark index and from any large counters except Reliance which single handedly led the Nifty towards upper level and finally the index settled at 15173 levels with the gain of 66 points. Since the last four days, Nifty has been trading in a range bound movement between the range of 15000 to 15260, so either side breakout will decide its direction till then we should use range for trading perspective. Moreover, on a daily chart, the benchmark index has strong support of its 50 Days Moving Average which shows a positive trend for the time being. At present level, Nifty has strong support at 15000 while upside resistance comes at 15260."

8. 50 AM:Closing on Thursday

Reversing from two days of straight losses, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed at new highs on Thursday as banking, auto and financial shares witnessed profit-booking. Tracking mixed cues from European and Asian market index majors, the 30-share barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, ended 222 points higher at 15,531. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 66 points higher at 15,173.

Top gainers today: List of 8 shares that rose over 5%

8. 45 AM: Nifty outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," We reiterate our bullish view on markets however traders should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks now. Participants would be actively tracking key macroeconomic data like IIP, CPI and WPI data for cues on Friday. A decisive break above 15,250 would trigger further up move else consolidation will continue.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"The domestic market closed with slight gains after its range-bound rally, tracking gains in index heavyweights and positive European & Asian markets. The upward movement in the market was supported by energy, telecom and FMCG stocks with small caps outperforming. Dip in January auto retail sales numbers pushed the sectoral index into the negative territory while PSU banks also remained under pressure."

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; RIL, Bajaj twins, Airtel, Hindalco top gainers