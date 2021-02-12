Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, APL Apollo Tube, RITES, Oil India, Power Grid, ACC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, among others.

Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points to record high, Nifty at 15,170; Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation : DGCA raised minimum and maximum fare by 10-30 percent on domestic flights effective immediately - CNBC-TV18.

Sun Pharma : SEBI issued 8 settlement orders in the matter of Sun Pharma.

APL Apollo Tubes : CRISIL revised rating for company's long term bank facilities to AA from AA-, with stable outlook.

RITES : The company received major order for general consultancy work from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for Rs 61 crore.

VA Tech Wabag : The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 38.04 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 28.25 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 796.02 crore from Rs 679.44 crore YoY.

Oil India : The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 889.69 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 709.39 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 2,137.34 crore from Rs 2,957.19 crore YoY.

Prestige Estates Projects : The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 87.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 216.4 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue fell to Rs 1,847.6 crore from Rs 2,680.9 crore YoY.

Ashok Leyland : The company posted loss at Rs 19.4 crore in Q3FY21 against profit of Rs 27.7 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue rose to Rs 4,813.5 crore from Rs 4,015.6 crore YoY.

Power Grid Corporation : The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 2,672 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue increased to Rs 10,142.5 crore from Rs 9,364.4 crore YoY.

ACC : The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 472.4 crore in October-December quarter 2020 as against Rs 273.3 crore in October-December quarter 2019. Its revenue rose to Rs 4,144.7 crore from Rs 4,060.3 crore YoY.

Earnings Today: Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Anant Raj, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Force Motors, GE T&D India, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Inox Wind, ITI, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MOIL, Motherson Sumi Systems, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, NALCO, The New India Assurance Company, PC Jeweller, PTC India, Siemens, Sobha, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Voltas and Zuari Agro Chemicals will announce their quarterly earnings.