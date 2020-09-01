Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 11,400; Eicher Motors, NTPC, Nestle top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 1: Sensex and Nifty traded higher on Tuesday, led by buying pressure in media and auto stocks, despite mixed global equities. In a volatile trading session, Sensex was trading 168 points higher at 38,796 and Nifty was trading 66 points higher at 11,453. Traders said the market was trading volatile today, as investors eyed on announcements from Supreme court hearing for AGR and Interest waiver case as well as on loan moratorium. Investors were also awaiting release of India's Manufacturing PMI (Aug) data. Weak GDP numbers also kept gains checked. Yesterday, reversing the trend, the 50 stock barometer Nifty crossed downside mark placed near 11,400 and closed at 11,387, while Sensex, the 30 scrip index on BSE ended slightly above 38,600 mark, after hitting 40K earlier in the session.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

11. 31 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 256 lakh confirmed cases and 8.54 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, India reported 78,512 new COVID-19 infections, taking the death toll to 64,617 and total coronavirus cases to 36.21 lakh as of Monday.

11. 10 AM: AGR Verdict quote

Commenting on the AGR Verdict, Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said, "Today the supreme court to give verdict related to repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies. The key three-point will be covered are a) time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcos b) can spectrum be transferred or sold under IBC and c) Past due of R.comm, Videocon, and Aircel. If Supreme court allows staggered payment of AGR dues for 15 years what Bharti and Vodafone Idea has requested from the court. Then it will be positive for banks which has exposure to Vodafone Idea. Indusind Bank and IDFC first Bank have the highest exposure in terms of percentage to net worth. Hence any positive outcome will be positive for select bank and clear beneficial would be IDFC first bank and Indusind bank."

10.56 AM: Gold MCX

Gold price in Indian as well as international commodity markets gained for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, as dollar weakened. Prices of gold and silver gained as Fed's new policy signalled that interest rates would remain low for some time.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, Gold October Futures rose by Rs 358 at Rs 52,059, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 52,100 against the previous close of Rs 51,710 per 10 gm. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 4,481 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

10. 40 AM: GDP data

Commenting on GDP result, Jyoti Roy , DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said, "The Q1FY21 GDP growth numbers have come in below consensus estimates at -23.9% YoY. The contraction was led by the manufacturing sector which degrew by 39.3% while the services sector registered a degrowth of 20.6% YoY. Agriculture as expected did well and posted a growth of 3.4% YoY for Q1FY21."

He added," While the contraction in GDP for Q1FY21 was more than consensus estimates, we believe that it has already been factored in to some extent as we are at the end of Q1FY21 result season.

While the GDP numbers in itself would not have had an adverse impact on markets, we believe that the proposed SEBI changes to margins and pledging which kicks in from tomorrow will continue to put pressure on markets. Markets will also take cues from the auto sales and PMI numbers for August which start flowing in from tomorrow."

10. 32 AM: Market update

Traders said the market was trading volatile today, as investors eyed on announcements from Supreme court hearing for AGR and Interest waiver case as well as on loan moratorium. Investors were also awaiting release of India's Manufacturing PMI (Aug) data. Weak GDP numbers also kept gains checked.

10. 29 AM: Top gainers and losers

Eicher Motors, NTPC, Nestle, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were leading as top gainers. On the other hand, TCS, Maruti, ITC, Nestle, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, were among the top losers today.

10.12 AM: Market outlook

Commenting on markets today, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets have held the dicey level of 11300 quite smartly. We need to hold this level so that bearish sentiments do not get triggered. As long as 11300 hold on a closing basis, we have nothing to worry about - the uptrend continues. In order for an impulse to commence on the upside, we must go past 11600 on a closing basis."

10. 04 AM: GDP figures

Commenting on GPD numbers, Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist Dun & Bradstreet said,"The contraction of GDP was expected. Further, in July 2020, the energy requirement for the top 7 states, with highest number of confirmed cases, except for UP, remained far below their 3-year average level, indicating the subdued pace of economic activity in Q2 FY21 as well. Without a reduction in the number of cases, the festivities, which usually lends a buoyancy to the growth momentum, will also remain subdued. This will pull down overall growth. Constrained government finances, contraction in investment activity, probable defaults both at firm and consumer level, and bankruptcies will continue to be a drag on GDP growth in FY21,"

9.55 AM: Nifty Outlook

As per Grojit Financials, the derivative set up is less vulnerable now, and as Nifty closed near our turnaround point of 11400, despite a breach yesterday, the day should open with hopes of an upswing. However, 11550 is likely to challenge such attempts, and one could look for a close above 11630 before adding longs. Until then, threats of a collapse to 10500 will remain alive, but for now, it is a low probability event.

9. 40 AM: Global markets

Asian markets were trading mixed as investors await Chinese manufacturing activity data for August. US markets and European markets had closed lower as market participants took cues from corporate news and dovish signals from US monetary policy.

9. 30 AM: GDP data

India's GDP contracted 23.9% in Q1 June 2020 compared to the same period last year, showed official data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday, mainly on account of limited economic activity in the country amid lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The economy expanded 3.1% year-on-year in the March quarter.

9. 21 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, amid mixed global equities. Where Sensex was trading 168 points higher at 38,796 and Nifty was trading 66 points higher at 11,453.

9. 13 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed Tuesday amid bleack PMI and manufacturing data overseas. Where Chinese manufacturing activity in August expanded at its fastest pace in nearly 10 years, Japan's factory activity contracted at the slowest pace in six months in August. Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 53.1 for August, compared to 52.8 in July.

Wall Street stocks also closed mixed on Monday as declines in bank stocks pressured both the Dow and S&P 500

9.09 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,395.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 680.88 crore in the Indian equity market on 31 August, provisional data showed.

9.00 AM: Market outlook

"Technically, a decline below 11,300 in Nifty would reverse the short term uptrend. In case of a rebound, it would find it difficult to cross 11500-11550 zone. We suggest using rebound to reduce longs positions and adding few shorts through options trades," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

Markets fell heavily on news based movements yesterday. On the technical front, the 50 stock barometer Nifty crossed downside mark placed near 11,400 and closed at 11,387, while Sensex, the 30 scrip index on BSE ended slightly above 38,600 mark, after hitting 40K earlier in the session.

8. 45 AM: Auto stocks in focus today

Stocks of auto companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto & Hero MotoCorp will be under investors' radar today as sales numbers for August are due on Tuesday.

8. 40 AM: Closing yesterday

Sensex and Nifty erased most gains of last week and ended 2.1% lower each on Monday, due to panic selling on a fresh round of border tensions with China. Reversing the trend, Sensex ended 839 points lower at 38,628, while Nifty lost 260 points to 11,387 after six sessions of straight gains. Investors lost Rs 4.5 lakh crore on BSE after the Indian Army said Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements amid the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on August 29 and 30. ONGC and TCS were the only gainers, while Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers falling up to 6%.

Sensex ends 839 points lower; here are 5 key reasons

8. 30 AM: Technical insights

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "With increased geopolitical tensions, markets also traded uncertainty and this could impact the market behaviour in the coming days. Investors are advised to remain cautious."