Share Market News Live: Sensex slips 60 points, Nifty at 11,210; SGX Nifty down 30 points

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 7: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Friday, amid weak global equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 74 points lower at 37,951 and broader NSE Nifty was trading 13 points lower at 11,186. SGX Nifty was falling 30 points lower at 11,179, indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by M&M, Cipla, Siemens, Abbott, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Alkem Labs, Bata will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 362 points higher at 38,025 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 98 points to 11,200

9. 21 AM: Nifty outlook

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with volatile movement. Some more upside is left in the market and Nifty is expected to reach the upper resistance area of 11,350 by next week. Immediate support is placed at 11,100. The stoploss for positional long trades needs to be placed at 10,900 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

9.12 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Friday, amid weak global equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 74 points lower at 37,951 and broader NSE Nifty was trading 13 points lower at 11,186.

9. 05 AM: Rupee outlook

On Rupee's near term outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said," Despite the pause, rupee still remains in a sticky range of 74.50-75.50, and the domestic currency will be guided more by the movement in the dollar index, which is languishing at two- year lows and the pace at which the RBI will look to accumulate its forex reserves. Expectations of dollar inflows are capping upside for the pair (USD/INR), while the downside is being protected by the RBI."

8.57 AM: Earnings Today

Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Siemens, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Alkem Laboratories, Bata India, Alphageo (India), Amara Raja Batteries, Amber Enterprises India, Andhra Paper, Automotive Axles, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Birla Corporation, Container Corporation of India, Emami, Entertainment Network India (ENIL), FDC, Finolex Industries, Indo Rama Synthetics, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahanagar Gas, Nucleus Software Exports, Punjab & Sind Bank, REC, Shipping Corporation of India, Sobha, Sudarshan Chemical among others will report April-June quarter earnings today.

8. 50 AM: Weak global cues

Global equities were trading lower today. Asian stocks fell as investors turned cautious awaiting several economic data releases for July and signs of growing China-US tensions that were evident. Shares on Wall Street managed to close higher on Thursday, as investors were bouyed on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus package

8. 45 AM: Nifty outlook

NSE-NIFTY extended gain after a flat close on back of strength in the metal, FMCG and IT space. The index regained 11,200 mark after five trading sessions. Due to further rise in the index, its key technical indicator has turned in favour of bulls. This could lead the index towards 11,340 level, which coincides with its upper band of the narrow range. In case of decline, the index will initially find support around its 20-day EMA and then around its 200-day SMA, which are now placed at 10,980 and 10,600 levels, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,133 and then at 11,065 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,262 and then at 11,324 levels.

8. 40 AM: Indian Rupee

On the currency front, Indian Rupee ended almost unchanged compared to yesterday's close at 74.93 per dollar.

8. 35 AM: Stocks to watch today on August 7

Vodafone, Yes Bank, HPCL, Jubilant FoodWorks, JK Tyre among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Yesterday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 362 points higher at 38,025 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 98 points to 11,200.

