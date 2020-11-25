Share Market News Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty at 13,005; Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HDFC top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 25 : Market indices reversed trend after 3 days of consecutive gains amid profit booking registered in some Asian equities after hitting record highs on positive cues. Similarly, after hitting record highs today, Sensex was trading 198 points lower at 44,235 and Nifty fell by 48 points to 13,007. During the session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 44,825 and Nifty touched record high of 13,145. Yesterday, Sensex ended 445 points higher at 44,523 and Nifty gained 128 points to 13,055. Global equities were mostly buoyed today encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of power in the US to President-elect Joe Biden.

12. 10 PM: Petronet LNG Limited outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its note," On sequential basis, total throughput processed increased by 33.7% and Dahej terminal throughput rose 34.3%, with increase in demand to pre-COVID levels and strong operation efficiency. From Q2FY21 the demand from refining, fertilizers, and other segments have started increasing, gradually reaching pre-COVID levels. GAIL completed Kochi-Mangalore pipeline, which will boost the company's utilization rate and operational efficiency. Moreover, the Dahej terminal has also now started operations at full capacity. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 327, based on 15.0x FY22E adj. EPS."

11.51 AM:Metropolis Healthcare outlook

Keshav Lahoti- Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking," Metropolis Healthcare is a leading Pathology centre in India. Company has an asset light model with a strong balance sheet. New guidelines issued by Maharashtra Government for travellers entering in the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will have to compulsorily undergo RT PCR test is positive for the business of the company. Due to Covid-19, the company is doing better business than in the non-Covid environment as testing such as RT PCR and antibody is leading to increased revenue and profitability for the company. Non covid business portfolio is close to normalcy and is in improving trend MoM. We continue to have a buy rating on the company by revising target price upwards to Rs. 2593 by valuing it at 36x EV/EBIDTA FY22E."

11. 40 AM: Gold outlook

Gold price slipped as back to back positive news on covid-19 vaccine and easing US political uncertainty made investors to look for riskier assets.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"Yesterday Gold prices closed 1.81% lower at 48,585 levels and silver closed 1.49% lower at 59,621 levels on the back of recovery in global equity market and development on the front of corona virus vaccine. Gold ETF holding is also falling more than a million ounce in this month. In international market Gold is trading at its 4 months low level at $1824 per ounce and silver is trading at $23.41 per ounce. Wall Street's Dow hit historic highs above 30,000 points in a rally that pulled the three major U.S. stock indexes up by about 1.5% each. The trend of Gold and silver now become down and expectation of safe haven demand of this asset may fade out. As for today traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 48800 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49200 levels for the target of 48300 levels. They can also go for sell in Silver at Rs 60,000 levels, with the stop loss of 60800 levels and for the target of 58800 levels. Gold may test $1760 to $1785 per ounce levels soon."

11. 33AM: Telecom sector 2QFY21 revenue growth outlook

Telecom sector 2QFY21 revenue growth - Dayanand Mittal from JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited said:"Industry revenues in 2QFY21 was up 4.0% QoQ, rising for the 4th consecutive quarter, driven by a mix of strong MBB additions witnessed across telcos in 2QFY21 and tariff hikes taken in Dec'19. However, we believe that the revenue growth momentum could moderate unless there is a significant and sustainable tariff hike going forward. Telcos Revenue Market Share (RMS) trends remained largely unchanged in 2QFY21. However, VIL's revenues (AGR +NLD + ILD) remained subdued due to the continued subscriber losses and possible seasonality in 2Q."

11. 19 AM: Upcoming IPO outlook

Keshav Lahoti- Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,: "Today, Indian market touched a new lifetime high again. Companies prefer to launch an IPO when there is liquidity and positivity in the stock market. When peers companies are trading at premium valuation, companies get advantage of announcing the IPO at high price. Many IPO launched over the last few months such as Route Mobile, Happiest Minds made investors double on the day of listing. Many companies delayed the IPOs due to the correction in the market due to pandemic. Hence, the pipeline of the IPO is quite strong and market conditions are also favorable. We believe many IPO will be launched in the next few months. Few key IPOs which investors are eagerly waiting for in the pipeline are LIC, NSE, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers, Zomato and RailTel Corp."

11.00 AM: Pharma sector 2QFY21 review

On Pharma sector 2QFY21 review - Anmol Ganjoo from JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited said,": Indian Pharma continued in 2QFY21 from where it left off in the previous quarter with companies posting a strong sequential recovery across segments and all companies under coverage (ex-Lupin) witnessing an earnings upgrade/no meaningful cuts to estimates. Our pharma coverage universe posted a 7% YoY growth in revenue with EBITDA and PAT witnessing 25% and 26% YoY growth respectively. 9/12 companies in our coverage universe delivered a beat on estimates with Dr Reddy's, Cadila & Torrent witnessing the highest earnings upgrades. The sequential recovery in the domestic business (+17% QoQ, +7% YoY growth for our coverage universe vs market growth of 1%) was the strongest across segments. While domestic outperformance in case of Cipla, Cadila, Dr Reddy's, Alembic & Jubilant was driven by Covid-related opportunities, Torrent remained an outlier in terms of its ability to deliver market-beating growth despite no Covid contribution."

10. 47 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading higher taking cues from overnight positivity on Wall Street on vaccine hopes and easing political uncetainty in US. SGX Nifty indicates ~100 point gap up opening. US markets closed higher with Dow Jones moving past 30000 for the first time as Presidential transition starts easing uncertainty and also backed by positive vaccine development news. European markets closed higher on hopes that another vaccine has been found which is effective against covid-19. Oil&Gas stocks led the gainers.

10. 35 AM: Market outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its note," Confident trades early in the day itself above 13000 yesterday dispelled the reversal fears, quickly putting the 13200 move in motion, with near term objectives of 13400/700 also in sight. Alternatively, inability to float above 13120, after the opening surge today, should bring in caution, but would require 13050 or 12830 to be broken, to call for 12350/300."

10. 18 AM: Nifty technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,": We have successfully achieved the Nifty target of between 13100-13200 this morning. This zone could prove to be a resistance zone and there is every possibility we witness profit booking. Traders can utilise the current market level to lighten up on their positions and use a trailing stop loss method. The support is now upgraded to 12800."

10.09 AM: Market reverses trend

Market indices reversed trend after 3 days of consecutive gains amid profit booking registered in some Asian equities after hitting record highs on positive cues. Similarly, after hitting record highs today, Sensex was trading 198 points lower at 44,235 and Nifty fell by 48 points to 13,007.

9. 56 AM: Oil prices today

Oil price rose on the back of news of another vaccine being found effective against covid-19 giving hope for a speedy demand recovery. The international benchmark Brent crude futures was up 1.09% to $48.27 per barrel.

9.48 AM: Global markets

Trump administration officially began the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden following weeks of delay. Further, Positive momentum in the race for a coronavirus vaccine has boosted global markets. Investors now await the FOMC's minutes from its last meeting due later today for clues on the direction of monetary policy. Crude oil prices were also trading 1% higher in the morning of Asia trading hours.

9. 33 AM: Market outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said," The kind of recovery we had witnessed on Friday, it was very much evident that the bulls are not willing to give up and soon we were about to surpass 13000. Finally it has become the reality and now next immediate levels to watch out for would be at 13100-13200. Today's up move was mainly propelled by the financial stocks as we saw Banking index inching closer to its milestone of 30000. The undertone remains bullish but as a momentum trader, taking some money off the table should be considered as a healthy practice. The support base now shifts higher around 12800-12730; before which, intraday supports are at 12980-12900 for the coming session.

Since almost all sectors are contributing in the rally, intermediate corrections are likely to be bought into. Meanwhile, continue to focus on individual stocks and trail stop losses higher for existing trades."

9. 22AM: Opening session

Market indices opened at new record highs on Wednesday, amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 65 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained by 255 points to trade at 44,744 and Nifty was trading 76 points higher at 13,131. Yesterday, Sensex ended 445 points higher at 44,523 and Nifty gained 128 points to 13,055.

9. 12 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," With the Dow crossing the 30000 mark for the first time, there is euphoria in global stock markets. Declining dollar index is pushing FII flows and India is a major recepient of this huge capital flows. In November, till date, FIIs have invested a record Rs 55553 crores in India. This frenzied buying is unprecedented. Even though lots of justifications - economic, political & policy related- can be given for this massive global rally, the fact is that this rally is predominantly liquidity driven. Valuations are rich and in many cases approaching bubble territory. If the Sensex goes past 45000, some profits may be booked and cash levels in portfolios raised. Mid-caps are likely to rise further"

9. 07 AM : Market outlook

Reliance Research said in its note,: "Finally, NSE-NIFTY surpassed its psychological hurdle of 13,000 level convincingly. Yesterday, positive global cues and buying across the board supported the up-move. Due to further rise in the index, their key technical indicator on the near-term timeframe chart has given breakout from negative divergence. As mentioned earlier, we believe that could take the index towards 13,200 and 13,500 levels. On the lower side, the index will initially find support at 12,700 and then at 12,600 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,996 and then at 12,936 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,097 and then at 13,139 levels."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,563.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,522.11 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 November, provisional data showed.8. 40 AM:

8. 30 AM: Closing on Wednesday

Market indices ended at record highs on Tuesday, amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows. Sensex ended 445 points higher at 44,523 and Nifty gained 128 points to 13,055. During the session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 44,601 and Nifty touched record high of 13,079. Yesterday, Sensex closed 194 points higher at 44,077 and Nifty gained by 67 points to 12,926.

