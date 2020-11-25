Stocks in news: Mphasis, Union Bank of India, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Ruchi Soya

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 13,128; ONGC, SBI, Maruti, HDFC top gainers

Union Bank of India: State-owned Union Bank of India said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

Mphasis: The IT firm said it has been awarded a US patent for its deep learning-based framework, Autocode.AI that automates software code development.

Glenmark Pharma: S&P Global Ratings affirmed the company's 'BB-' ratings, off CreditWatch on easing refinancing risk; outlook Stable.

Reliance Industries: Alphabet Inc's Google has paid Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.73 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, joining the list of global investors such as Facebook, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm said.

State Bank of India: The lender said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

Ruchi Soya: Company said it has sold the shares of its subsidiary Ruchi Worldwide to Sanatan Multi Skill Development and Education for Rs 100, as per the Resolution Plan approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. The net worth of Ruchi Worldwide Limited was (-) Rs. 1,009.68 crore as at 31st March, 2019.

Muthoot Finance: RBI has rejected company's proposal to acquire IDBI AMC.

Tata Chemicals: The company received resignation of Bhaskar Bhat as the director.

JSW Steel: Company acquired balance 26.45 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of JSW Vallabh Tinplate.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Workmen Unions at Bengaluru and Koraput divisions have given notice of nationwide general strike on November 26 against the policies and legislations of the government.

ELGI Equipments: The company has expanded its North American Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said on Tuesday.

IRB Infrastructure: The company said that the Agra-Etawah build-operate-transfer project has been issued a completion certificate.

Thomas Cook India: Company introduced 'Virtual Holiday Store' to provide customers with contactless and convenient holiday planning. --