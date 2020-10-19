Share Market News Live: Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty at 11,880; ONGC, SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 19: Market indices traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive Asian equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 60 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 457 points higher at 40,440 and Nifty was rising 116 points to 11,869. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, ACC, L&T Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra, Rallis India and CSB Bank will also set the tone for the stock market today. Last Friday, Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,982 and Nifty gained 82 points to 11,762.

11. 51 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 19

HDFC Bank, Tata Communications, Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Consumer, RIL among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

11. 47 AM: Jet Airways stock hits 5% upper circuit

Jet Airways share hit upper circuit of 5% today after its committee of creditors cleared the revival plan submitted by UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Shares of Jet Airways rose 5% to Rs 42.15 against previous close of Rs 40.15 in early trade. Total 7028 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.96 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 478 crore.

11. 38 AM:Alembic Pharma update

Yash Gupta- Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said , "Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Amantadine Hydrochloride Tablets, 100 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Symmetrel Tablets, 100 mg, of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amantadine Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis and treatment of signs and symptoms of infection caused by various strains of influenza A virus. Amantadine Hydrochloride Tablets are also indicated in the treatment of parkinsonism and drug, induced extrapyramidal reactions. Amantadine Hydrochloride Tablets, 100 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 13 million for twelve months ending June, 2020 according to IQVIA. This is positive development for the company."

11. 22AM: Gold trades flat

Gold price was trading flat on Monday for the second stright session, above the key psychological level of Rs 50K. Overseas, gold traded in range-bound trade on Monday on hopes of a fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus package before elections but major gains were restricted due to strong dollar.

On MCX, Gold prices traded flat at Rs 50,605 today over its previous close of Rs 50,547 per 10 gm. Silver September Futures traded Rs 112 lower at Rs 61,564 per kg today.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,900.79 per ounce, while Comex gold traded flat at $1,900 per ounce for the second session. Silver fell 0.6% to $24.15 per ounce.

11. 18 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 402 lakh confirmed cases and 10.96 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 75-lakh mark and the death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 1.14 lakh, as of today.

11.02 AM: Gold update

Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"Last week, spot Gold prices ended lower by 1.6 percent & Spot silver ended lower by 3.8 percent to close at $24.2 per ounce as strengthening of the U.S. currency made the Dollar denominated Gold less appealing for other currency holders. The Dollar rallied after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that the chances of a deal over the new coronavirus relief fund seemed to be unlikely before the November20 elections. Gold prices were further pressurized as Chinas economy continued to expand in September 20 reflecting the improvement in overseas demand which boosted the risk appetite amongst investors. However, the International Monetary Fund expressing worries over the outlook for many emerging markets as the virus continued to spread limited the losses for the safe haven, Gold. Hopes over additional corona relief fund by U.S. before the upcoming elections is expected to support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher in today's session. As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,300 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50000 levels for the target of 50800 levels. They can also go for buy in Silver at Rs 61,000 levels, with the stop loss of 60,200 levels and for the target of 62,100 levels."

10. 56 AM: Federal Bank quarterly update

LKP Securties in its note said," Federal Bank has reported sturdy earnings in 2QFY21 led by a) Strong NII growth (22.8% YoY) with improved NIMs of 3.13%, b) relatively healthy business growth with advance and deposit growth of 6.1% YoY and 12.3% YoY respectively, c) multi quarter low C/I ratio of 46.7% v/s 51.3% in FY20 and d) collections improvement as pre COVID level. However, the bank's PAT de-grew by 26% YoY and 23% sequentially owing to higher provisioning expenses (5.9bn v/s 3.9bn). As a result of higher provisioning the bank's PCR improved 320bps to 78.3%. Considering the 2QFY21 result and inexpensive valuation (P/BV: 0.7x), we maintain our positive outlook on the bank."

10. 44 AM: HDFC Bank quarterly update

Jaikishan Parmar - Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said," HDFC Bank reported an overall good set of numbers. Advance grew by 16% YoY and 3% QoQ, Retail book grew YoY / QoQ by 5% / 2 %, However, corporate book grew at healthy rate of 31% /5 % YoY/QoQ. NII grew at 17% YoY in line with advance growth, though higher PPoP growth of 18% YoY owing to elevated treasury gains and improved fee lines. Reported NIM declined by ~20 bps QoQ to 4.1% driven by excess liquidity and rising share of lower-yielding corporate portfolio. The GNPA ratio declined 28bps QoQ to 1.08% (At 1.37% without SC order). However, the bank provided Rs2300cr on unrecognized NPAs, including Rs1170cr additional contingent provisions to shore up Covid-19-related provisioning. The bank does not expect much restructuring. The asset quality of the NBFC subsidiary, HDB Fin Services, remains above the historical average, with the GNPA ratio rising to 4.5% (vs. 3.4% in Q2FY20)."

He added," Currently, HDFC Bank is trading at 3.15x of FY22 ABV, which is lower compared to the historical average. We have a positive view on HDFC bank considering, reporting superior return ratio across the cycle and healthy provision coverage provide comfort on asset quality concern."

10. 31 AM: Market rises further

Market indices traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive Asian equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 60 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 457 points higher at 40,440 and Nifty was rising 116 points to 11,869.

10. 27 AM: Market outlook

On markets opening today, -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The index has a good support at 11650 and until we do not break that, we are in positive territory. The resistance on the upside is at 12050. If we are unable to move past either levels convincingly, we would be range bound and trading in this zone should be avoided. Stocks that look interesting for an up move include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel."

10. 16 AM Gold outlook

On gold outlook, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity research, Geojit Financial Services said," Weak US dollar, expectations of more fiscal stimulus measures from the US before election and unsolved US-China tensions continue to support the yellow metal. However, easing safe haven demand amid hopes of global economic recovery would dent major rallies in the commodity."

On its technical outlook (London spot), he added," If the support of $1840 remains undisturbed, expect rallies to continue, but it is required to break $1920 to continue major rallies. An unexpected drop below $1820 would extend further selling pressure."

10.02 AM: Market outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note," On Friday, we had expected reversal plays to take shape, and the expected move towards 11800-860 is likely to mature today. Expect further upside attempts early in the day, but 11915 region is likely to turn down such attempts initially, and a close above 11800 is important for maintaining the ongoing upside momentum."

9. 54 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading positive after China says its economy grew 4.9% in Q3. Tech shares lead.

U.S. markets closed higher on Friday after consecutive four days of decline as investors reacted to the strong retail sales data which jumped 1.9% in September.

European markets closed sharply higher on Friday bouncing back from previous day's dip led by Auto companies.

9. 43 AM: Zydus Cadila update

Yash Gupta- Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg (US RLD: Gilenya Capsules). Fingolimod is an immunomodulating drug. It is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The Company has also received the final approval from the USFDA to market Verapamil Hydrochloride Injection USP, 5 mg/2 mL (2.5 mg/mL) and 10 mg/4 mL (2.5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vials(US RLD: Isoptin Injection). The injections will be manufactured at the companys manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (formerly known as Liva Pharmaceuticals). Verapamil injection is used to rapidly or temporarily restore normal heartbeats in people with certain heart rhythm disorders. This is a very positive development for the company."

9. 34 AM:Philips Carbon Q2 update

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," For 2QFY21, Philips Carbon Ltd (PCL)s top-line de-grew by 23% to Rs664cr in the backdrop of the continued global recession in the automobile industry further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the operating front, the company reported margin improvement (up by 56bp YoY to 16.1%). The reported net profit de-grew by 25% YoY to Rs58cr due to lower sales. The additional 32,000 tonne capacity at Palej in Gujarat is expected to be commissioned by FY'21. This consists of two lines, both for specialty black and also a 7 MW co-generation power plant."

9. 28 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive Asian equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 60 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 305 points higher at 40,288 and Nifty was rising 116 points to 11,869.

9. 20 AM: Market outlook

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking said,"We have witnessed sharp volatility this week and going forward, Nifty is likely to run into a stiff wall of resistance around the 1205-12100 zone whereas crucial support is seen around the 11500-11600 zone."

9. 12 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday buoyed by hopes of a U.S fiscal package before the U.S. presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

In US, stocks rose on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and hopes of US stimulus package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly told that he and President Donald Trump are committed to getting a stimulus deal done and that while it will be hard to get one done before the election, they will keep trying.

9.08 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Smart Securites said in its note ," NSE-NIFTY breached its prior weekly rising trend. In the last week, the index lost once out of five trading sessions and reported loss of 1.3%. On Friday, bears took breather after a sharp decline of previous trading session and managed to recover partial weekly damages. Despite recent bounce, its key technical indicators remained in the sell mode. As mentioned earlier, we continue to believe that the index will remain in pressure for next couple of days. On the lower side, the index will find supports at 11,618 level and then at 11,400 mark. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-placed at 12,000 mark- will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,690 and then at 11,618 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,812 and then at 11,862 levels.

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 604.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 808.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 October, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Earnings Today

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, ACC, L&T Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra, Rallis India and CSB Bank are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q2 earnings.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

In the forex market, after witnessing a volatile trading session, rupee closed at 73.35, higher by just 1 paisa from its previous close of 73.36.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Market indices ended higher on Friday, amid mixed global equities, backed by heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,982 and Nifty gained 82 points to 11,762. Today, RBI is also set to release its weekly FX reserves figures.

