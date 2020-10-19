Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Tata Communications, Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Consumer, RIL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their Q2 earnings are HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, ACC, L&T Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra, Rallis India and CSB Bank.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,720; HDFC Life, ACC, Britannia Q2 results today

HDFC Bank: The lender reported a 16% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,703 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020 against Rs 6,345 crore. Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2019.

Avenue Supermarts: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 198.5 crore in for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020 against Rs 322.1 crore. Company's revenue stood at Rs 5,306.2 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 5,990.8 crore YoY.

Bajaj Consumer: Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported a 1.60% increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 56.92 crore for the quarter ending September.

Reliance Industries: Company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures received the subscription amount of Rs 5512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte Ltd and Lathe Investment Pte Ltd (GIC). In another update, Reliance Jio plans to launch a 5G smartphone for less than Rs 5,000 and gradually reduce the price to Rs 2,500-3,000 a unit when it scales up operation

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of Rs 4.50 crore for violation of certain rules.

Tata Communications: Tata Communications on Friday posted an around seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 384.81 crore for the September quarter.

Cadila Heakthcare: Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the US FDA to market Ursodiol capsules, used to treat primary biliary cirrhosis, in America.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company and Russian Direct Investment Fund received DCGI nod to clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7%, at par with market leader SBI's offering.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to Rs 11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models, the PTI reported.

Prestige Estates Projects: Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.

DHFL: Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises are among four entities that have placed bids for DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, PTI reported citing sources.

Inox Leisure, PVR: Multiplex operators expect up to 25% rise in their operating costs on account of the mandatory standard operating procedures as they reopen after being shut since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings Today: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries, ACC, L&T Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra, Rallis India and CSB Bank among others will announce their financial results for the September quarter today.