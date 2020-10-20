Share Market News Live: Sensex gains 220 points, Nifty at 11,930; L&T, SBI Life, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 20: Market indices turned bullish after opening on a tepid note on Tuesday, tracking weakness from global equities. Sensex traded 220 points higher at 40,634 and Nifty gained 55 points to 11,927. Yesterday, Sensex ended 448 points higher at 40,431 and Nifty gained 110 points to 11,873. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by HUL, CRISIL, L&T Infotech, Bombay Dyeing, Granules, Hindustan Zinc, Maharashtra Scooters, Indian Energy Exchange among others will also set the tone for the stock market today.

11. 42 AM: L&T Technology Services Q2 update

Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," L&T Technology Services reported a 4.6% qoq growth in revenues to USD 178mn which was slightly below our expectations of USD 178.9mn. In rupee terms revenues increased by 1.5% qoq to Rs 1313.8 crore while gross profits increased by 14.0% qoq to Rs 395.2 crore. Gross margins expanded by 329bps qoq to 30.1% due to sharp increase in utilization to 75.4% from 70.9% in Q1. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 13.1% qoq to Rs 232.8 crore while margins expanded by 182bps qoq to 17.7%. Net profit for the quarter was up by 41.1% qoq to Rs 165.5 crore. Management has upgraded their revenue growth guidance for FY2021 and now expects revenue to contract by 7-8% for the full year as compared to earlier expectations of a 9-10% degrowth. Growth was led by plant engineering and medical devices verticals which grew by 8.1% and 7.4% qoq respectively while the Telecom & Hi tech vertical reported marginal degrowth of 0.6% qoq due to client specific issues. Transportation & Industrial products verticals reported growth of 4.1% and 4.6% qoq. Overall the company posted a decent set of numbers for the quarter and highlighted that demand outlook is reasonably strong led by automotive, medical devices, Telecom & Hi tech while aerospace and oil & gas verticals remain weak."

11. 32 AM: Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens today

The Rs 517.6 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) will open from Tuesday, October 20 till October 22. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore (8.5 crore equity shares) and an offer for sale of 7.2 crore equity shares, taking the total issue size to Rs 517.6 crore.

As per the additional information in its DRHP filed with the market regulator, promoter Equitas Holdings held 95.49% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank. Post the IPO, Equitas Holdings's stale will decline to about 82%.

Merchant bankers have fixed the price band at Rs 32-Rs 33 per equity share and shares will be listed on the benchmark indices on November 2, 2020.

11. 21AM: Gold prices today

Gold price fell on Tuesday after trading flat for two consecutive sessions, following weak global cues. However, the yellow metal continued to trade above Rs 50K mark in India as the safe-haven asset appealed to investors amid rising coronavirus cases.

Gold October Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange-traded Rs 150 lower at Rs 50,820 after hitting an intraday high and low of Rs 50,626 and Rs 50,513, respectively.

Silver September Futures traded at Rs 61,837 per kg today, falling Rs 258 over the last close of Rs 62,095 per kg.

11. 11 AM: Coronavirus toll

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns, fuelling concerns over a sustained global economic recovery.

Worldwide, there were 406 lakh confirmed cases and 11.2 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 75-lakh mark and the death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 1.15 lakh, as of today.

10. 55 AM: Market rises further

Market indices turned bullish after opening on a tepid note on Tuesday, tracking weakness from global equities. Sensex traded 220 points higher at 40,634 and Nifty gained 55 points to 11,927.

10. 49 AM: Global update

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoped that by the end of Tuesday there will be "clarity" on whether a coronavirus stimulus bill can be passed before the Nov. 3 elections.

In another update, European Central Bank maintained an accommodative policy in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

10. 35 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading lower tracking overnight weakness seen in US markets and as China left benchmark lending rates unchanged.

U.S. markets closed lower as lawmakers still struggle to reach a stimulus deal ahead of Tuesday's deadline which would make it happen before elections. Dollar edged lower. European markets closed lower erasing early gains as concerns over rising corona virus cases rose.

10. 21 AM: Market outlook

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The index has good support at 11650 and until we do not break that, we are in positive territory. The resistance on the upside is at 12050. If we are unable to move past either level convincingly, we would be range-bound and trading in this zone should be avoided. Stocks that look interesting for an up move include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel."

10. 09 AM: Nifty technicals

As per Geojit Financial Services, Several attempts to discourage up moves were seen yesterday, but the close above 11800 retains the upward bias. Early trades are expected to be volatile, within the 11840-11922 region, but the subsequent moves will aim for run towards 12250, as longs as 11800 holds.

9. 54 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 20

Wipro, Britannia, M&M, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, ACC among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9. 43 AM: HDFC Bank Q2 update

LKP Securities in its note said," HDFC Bank reported a strong trend on Asset quality and operating performance in 2QFY21. The Bank used analytical model to declare NPA numbers. The reported GNPA ratio stood at 1.08%. However, moratorium (9% declared earlier) lifted and NPA recognition held standstill, the bank witnessed negligible slippages. During the quarter it reported sequentially higher provisioning expenses At the same time core fee and commission income increased by 77% sequentially led by sharp uptick in retail loan origination along with, lower third-party product distribution income and lower forex income. Thus, the bank has reported sequential increase in PAT by 12.8% and ROA/ROE of 1.92%/16.15% v/s 1.76%/14.97% in the previous quarter. Furthermore, best-in-class franchise, higher liquidity, marginal stress, adequate coverage and strong capital position makes the bank resilient and we recommend BUY."

9. 30 AM: Britannia Q2 update

Keshav Lahoti - Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," On a Consolidated basis for Q2FY21, Britannia Industries reported 12.1% growth in revenue to Rs 3,419 crore. Due to improvement in gross margin, the Company's operating profit margin increased by 370 basis points to 19.8%. Operating margin expanded due to benign raw material cost and impact of operating leverage due to increase in volume. For the quarter, operating profit and PAT increased by 37.3% and 22.5% respectively. Jump in PAT was less than operating profit due to an increase in tax rate and finance cost compared to last year. Numbers missed street expectation on all fronts of revenue, operating profit and PAT. While the Government is easing restrictions and the economy is on the path of recovery, we believe it will take some time for business to be back to normal."

9. 20 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,656.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,621.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 October, provisional data showed.

9. 10 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Securities, NSE-NIFTY remained sideways post a gap-up opening and finished trade on a positive note. Pullback continued as the index ended in profit for straight second trading session in a row after a sharp decline. As mentioned earlier, our bearish stance will remain intact as we believe the index will soon resume its southward journey. Any stable move below its last weeks low of 11,661 level will confirm the short-term bearish reversal for the index. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-placed at 12,000 mark- will cap the up-move. In case of bearish confirmation, the index will find next supports at 11,618 level and then at 11,400 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,830 and then at 11,786 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,907 and then at 11,942 levels.

9.01 AM:Earnings today

Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, CCL Products, CRISIL, Continental Securities, DCM Shriram, Digicontent, Fischer Chemic, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Granules India, Hindustan Zinc, Indo Cotspin, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kajaria Ceramics, Ashika Credit Capital, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Oriental Aromatics, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sayaji Hotels, Shiva Cement, Simplex Mills Company, Simplex Papers, Simplex Realty, Transglobe Foods and Websol Energy System among others will report Q2 results today.

8. 50 AM: Global markets

Global equities were trading bearish today as deadline for US lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns

8. 40 AM:Rupee closing

On the forex market, the Indian rupee fell 2 paise to 73.37 and settled on a flat note today against the American currency.

On Rupee's outlook, -Angel Broking in its note said," In the week gone by, Indian rupee depreciated by 0.44 percent and currently stands at 73.44 against the US dollar. India's CPI inflation came in at 7.34% for September again breaching RBI's tolerance band for the sixth consecutive month. Retail inflation for August was 6.69 per cent. US FED Vice Chairman Richard Clarida expressed his views on economic data being surprisingly strong since May though it will take another year for the output to reach pre-pandemic levels in the US. Unemployment claims from the US also came in worse than expected at 898K. Meanwhile, the US Senate will vote on a $500 billion stimulus package on 21st October according to Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell."

On the currency's technical outlook, it added," With voting likely to happen on the stimulus package, USDINR (CMP: 73.44) is likely to move in the range from 72.5 mark at the lower end of the spectrum and 74.5 mark at the higher end.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Monday, led by positive cues from global equities amid strong buying sentiment in banking and financial stocks. Extending gains for the second session, Sensex ended 448 points higher at 40,431 and Nifty gained 110 points to 11,873. Last Friday, Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,982 and Nifty gained 82 points to 11,762.

