Stocks in news: Wipro, Britannia, M&M, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, ACC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July-Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are HUL, CRISIL, L&T Infotech, Bombay Dyeing, Granules, Hindustan Zinc, Maharashtra Scooters, Indian Energy Exchange among others.

Wipro: Company bags 5-year application management and SIAM contract from Finland-based Co Fortum.

HDFC Life Insurance: Company reported profit at Rs 327.83 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 308.98 crore. Its net premium income rose to Rs 10,056.7 crore from Rs 7,456.87 crore YoY.

Britannia: The biscuit maker reported 23% YoY increase in profit at Rs 498 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs 404 crore from a year ago. Its revenue rose 12% to Rs 3,419 crore from Rs 3,048.84 crore YoY.

Reliance Industries: Company's subsidiary Reliance Retail receives subscription amount of Rs 1,837.50 crore from TPG.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Company on Monday announced increasing production of its all-new Thar SUV substantially after its bookings crossed 15,000 units since the launch of the vehicle

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched a new edition of its iconic Splendor motorcycle priced at Rs 64,470.

ACC: The Cement maker, reported a 19.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 363.8 crore in Q3CY20 as against Rs 303 crore during the same period last year. Its revenue increased to Rs 3,537.3 crore from Rs 3,528.3 crore YoY.

MRPL: Company plans to buy 49% stake in ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals from ONGC for Rs 1,220 crore.

Bank of Baroda: Bank to consider capital raising via debt on October 23.

KIOCL: Company approved buyback of up to Rs 155.92 crore, fixed buyback price at Rs 110 per share.

Ramco Systems: Company bagged contract from Jamna Auto Industries.

Earnings today: Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, CCL Products, CRISIL, Continental Securities, DCM Shriram, Digicontent, Fischer Chemic, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Granules India, Hindustan Zinc, Indo Cotspin, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kajaria Ceramics, Ashika Credit Capital, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Oriental Aromatics, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sayaji Hotels, Shiva Cement, Simplex Mills Company, Simplex Papers, Simplex Realty, Transglobe Foods and Websol Energy System among others will report Q2 results today.