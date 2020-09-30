Business Today
Loading...

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,244; TCS, Hindalco, Titan top gainers

India Stock Market News Updates Today: Global equities were buoyed today as positive macroeconomic data flow and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 30, 2020 | Updated 09:19 IST
Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,244; TCS, Hindalco, Titan top gainers
Share Market LIVE News: Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 30: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 8 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 and Nifty fell 5 points to 11,222.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 26.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 542.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty was rising 8 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices turned volatile and ended flat on Tuesday amid mixed global equities. Yesterday, Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 and Nifty fell 5 points to 11,222.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Sensex | Nifty | Asian markets | China | economic growth | coronavirus | Hang Seng | Infosys | SBI | Tech Mahindra | Sensex gainers | Analysts call | what do experts say | expert opinion | market analysts on NSE | brokerage | expert on Sensex Nifty | Nifty Outlook | Sense
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close