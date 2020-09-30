Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,244; TCS, Hindalco, Titan top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 30: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 8 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 and Nifty fell 5 points to 11,222.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 26.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 542.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: SGX Nifty

8. 30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

