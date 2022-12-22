scorecardresearch
NSE, BSE trading holidays 2023: Stock market to be shut on 6 extended holidays, 15 in total

The first stock exchange holiday of the year will be on account of Republic Day on January 26. Stock exchanges will work fully in February and July

April will have the highest number of stock exchange holidays in 2023, with Mahavir Jayanti falling on April 4, Good Friday on April 7 and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 April will have the highest number of stock exchange holidays in 2023, with Mahavir Jayanti falling on April 4, Good Friday on April 7 and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Stocks exchanges BSE and NSE would be shut on 15 public holidays in 2023.  Out of them, six will result in extended holidays, as they will fall either on Friday or Monday. This is against 13 public holidays, including 4 extended holidays, in 2022.

Published on: Dec 22, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 22, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
