Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia increased stake in these firms in Q3

Seasoned equity investors were busy in selective buying on Dalal Street in the December quarter when the domestic equity market witnessed volatility due to some outflows by foreign institutional investors (FII) and rising cases of the new Covid variant, Omicron.

Initial shareholding data showed that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala together with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased stake in jewellery-watches-to-eyewear maker Titan Company to 5.09 per cent at the end of quarter ended December 2021.

Data available with BSE showed that Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala upped his stake in Titan to 4.02 per cent (3.57 crore equity shares) at the end of the December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80 per cent (3.38 crore shares) as of September 2021 quarter.

On the other hand, the shareholding of Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stood at 1.07 per cent (95.41 lakh shares) during the same period. Shares of Titan Company rallied nearly 17 per cent to Rs 2524.35 on December 31, 2021 from Rs 2159.85 on September 30, 2021. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex and BSE Midcap declined 1.48 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively. The BSE Smallcap index advanced 4.90 per cent during the same period.

Jhunjhunwala also increased his stake in Escorts to 5.22 per cent from 4.75 per cent in the preceding quarter ended September 30. On the other hand, the Jhunjhunwalas reduced their stake in Aptech to 24.04 per cent from 24.33 per cent earlier. The ace equity investor also slashed his stake in The Mandhana Retail Ventures to below 1 per cent from 7.39 per cent in the September quarter.

Other celebrity investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna were also seen adding a couple of shares to their portfolios. Data available with Trendlyne showed that Kacholia bought Genesys International, Igarashi Motors India, United Drilling Tools and Yasho Industries during the September-December period. He was not among the key shareholders of these companies in the preceding quarters. He also had a 3.77 per cent stake in recently listed firm SJS Enterprises, data available with BSE showed.

Kacholia also upped his stake in Kwality Pharmaceuticals (to 1.7 per cent from 1.4 per cent), Xpro India (to 2.9 per cent from 2.5 per cent), Ami Organics (to 2 per cent from 1.4 per cent) and Faze Three (to 4.6 per cent from 2.8 per cent). On the other hand, he reduced his take in firms like Mold-Tek Packaging (to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent), Vaibhav Global (to 1.2 per cent from 1.4 per cent) and Vishnu Chemicals (to 4.8 per cent from 4.9 per cent).

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna bought shares of companies like Ajanta Soya, Simran Farms, Control Print, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure in Q3FY22. She was not among the key shareholders of these companies in the previous quarters.

Khanna has been investing in the domestic stock market since 1996 and her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

Data further highlighted that Dolly Khanna also increased stake in Talbros Automotive Components (to 1.7 from 1.3 per cent), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (to 1.4 from 1.2 per cent), New Delhi Television (to 1.23 from 1.09 per cent) and Nitin Spinners (to 1.7 per cent from 1.6 per cent).

(Note: Complete shareholding data is yet to come out.)

