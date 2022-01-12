R K Damani's investment firm pares stake in this diagnostic lab firm

Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments has cut stake by 0.16 per cent in Metropolis Health, according to the shareholding pattern of the diagnostic lab company for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The ace investor's investment firm now holds 1.23 per cent stake in the company.

As per the Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter, Damani's Star Investments holds 6,31,681 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Q3FY22 whereas in Q2FY22, it held 7,11,274 or 1.39 per cent stake in the company.

Interestingly, mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also trimmed stakes in the company, its shareholding pattern further showed.

As per shareholding pattern of the company, mutual funds hold 48,27,004 shares or 9.43 per cent stake in the December quarter as compared to holding 49,49,496 shares or 9.67 per cent stake of the company in September quarter.

Similarly, FPIs cut down their stake in the company in Q3FY22 to 30.72 per cent or 1,57,19,148 shares to 30.06 per cent or 1,53,83,857 shares in the company.

Following the announcement, shares of Metropolis Health were trading 1.85 per cent lower during late trade at Rs 3,107.95 apiece on BSE.

Radhakishan S. Damani is an Indian billionaire investor, businessman and the founder of DMart. He also manages his portfolio through his Investment firm, Bright Star Investments Limited. On August 19, 2021, he was ranked 98th richest person in the world by Bloomberg Billionaire Index.