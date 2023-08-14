Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala! 10 one-liners of the big bull every trader, investor should know

Ace equity investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away at the age of 62 on August 14, 2022, will always be remembered for his words of wisdom about India and his investment philosophy. For his contribution in the field of trade and industry, the market maven was posthumously awarded Padma Shri earlier this year. Business Today collated his views on India, Indian economy and investment philosophy ahead of August 15. Have a look:

1) Rakesh JhunjhunwaIa often said that he is very bullish on India's growth story. The country’s workforce is its biggest asset.

2) The iconic investor also said that the country will emerge as a superpower and there is no doubt about it.

3) He also said that the potential of India is unbound and it is going to have its day.

4) Jhunjhunwala also said “I am a long-term bull on India because of its demographic dividend and the entrepreneurial spirit of our people.”

5) He also believed that Indian markets are bound to be volatile, but one should not focus on the short term. India's growth story is intact.

6) Wealth is created by being contrarian, and Indian stock markets give you ample opportunities to do that.

7) Don't follow the crowd. If you're going to create wealth, you have to be an independent thinker.

8) Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.

9) Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.

10) Patience is the key to successful investing. You need to give your investments time to grow and compound.

