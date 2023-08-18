These 8 PMS managers delivered over 50% returns to rich investors in 1 year

Select portfolio managers delivered robust alpha to their high networth clients in the last 12 months when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex gained nearly 16 per cent. The 30-share index added 8,957 points to 66,527.67 on July 31, 2023, against 57,570 on July 29, 2022.

With a gain of 68.98 per cent, Aequitas Investment Consultancy’s India Opportunities Product emerged as the top PMS scheme in the last one year. It was followed by Samvitti Capita’s PMS Active Alpha Multicap strategy (up 66.56 per cent) and InvestSavvy Portfolio Management LLP’s Alpha Fund (up 61.68 per cent), as per data collated by PMS Bazaar.

Of late, Aequitas Investment Consultancy’s India Opportunities Product (up 16.04 per cent) also delivered the second-highest return in July 2023 after Badjate Stock & Shares’ Aggressive scheme which eked out a return of 16.24 per cent last month. Badjate Stock & Shares’s Aggressive scheme held Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Olectra Greentech, Refex Industries, Gravita India among top holdings.

Aequtas in the August newsletter said, “Our portfolio companies still trade at around 13 P/E, but historically whenever the markets have rallied so sharply it is normally followed by a respite—whether in terms of a market or a time correction. While we do not profess to know what will happen but from our perspective, we are looking at the markets very carefully.”

Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Deepak Fertilisers, Apar Industries, Technocraft Industries and Maithan Alloys were among the key holdings of Aequitas Investment Consultancy’s India Opportunities Product as of July 31, data available with PMS AIF World showed.

PMS (portfolio management services) is an investment management service offered by qualified portfolio managers. The minimum ticket size for PMS investment is Rs 50 lakh in India.

Data further highlighted that Hem Securities’ India Rising SME Stars, O3 Securities’ Special Situations Portfolio, Maximal Capital’s Pathfinder Value Fund, Ithought Financial Consulting LLP’s Vrddhi and Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates’ Ace Prime Equity strategy also delivered 60.60 per cent, 59.82 per cent, 58.72 per cent, 56.51 per cent and 51.58 per cent returns, respectively, to HNIs in the last one year.

O3 Securities’ Special Situations Portfolio held 18.50 per cent cash and cash equivalents as of July 31. On the other hand, Savita Oil Technologies, Sobha, Koltepatil Developers and JM Financial were among the top holdings of the scheme.

Shares of BSE, Zensar Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft and Mphasis were among the top five holdings of Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates’ Ace Prime Equity strategy on July 31.

