This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala doubled investor wealth in just 6 months

Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), a part of 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, has delivered 100 per cent returns in just six months.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 12.84 per cent shares of the company. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 6,67,33,266 NCC shares (10.94 per cent), his wife holds 1,16,00,000 shares (1.90 per cent) in the company.

The share price of the Hyderabad-based construction and infra company has skyrocketed in the last six months from Rs 35.50 to Rs 74.35 on Friday, giving more than 100 per cent return to shareholders.

NCC reported a mixed set of numbers in Q3FY21. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 70.30 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against Rs 110.31 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved by 67 basis points year-on-year to 12.5 per cent due to fall in employee cost and other expenses.

The share has gained 22 per cent so far since the beginning of this year.

Also Read: This Jhunjhunwala stock doubled investor wealth in a year, did you miss the rally?

Also Read: Jhunjhunwala couple earned Rs 18.4 crore per day with this stock for 11 sessions