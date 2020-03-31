Stocks in news: GM Breweries, Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Adani Transmission and more

Key highlights:

- On Tuesday, Sensex ended 1,028 points higher at 29,468, Nifty climbed 316 points to 8,597.

- In March month, Sensex has fallen 9,204.42 points (23.80%) and Nifty declined by 3,026.15 (26.03%)

- On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 3,044.94 crore while DIIs bought Rs 3,576.23 crore in equities on Tuesday

- February eight core industries growth stood at 5.5% compared to 1.4% (on a monthly basis)

- Rupee closed flat at 75.66 per dollar against the last closing of 75.65 per dollar on Tuesday.

- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 800,000

- India's active novel coronavirus positive cases currently stand at 1,117, whereas the death tally is at 32. The novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India.

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Hero MotoCorp: The company informed the exchanges BSE, NSE that its promoter group has bought 2.76 lakh shares, amounting to 0.14% of stake in the company. With the purchase of these shares, the promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company will increase from 34.63% to 34.77%, the filing added.

G M Breweries: The company said it has received a licence to manufacture hand sanitizers from Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra State, Thane, which is valid from 31.03.2020 to 30.06.2020. The company would be commencing production of Hand Sanitizers on commercial basis shortly, the filing added.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company said it has recorded a turnover of over Rs 21,100 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs 19,705 crores). The company has posted a revenue growth of around 7% during 2019-20 for the second year consecutively, post listing as compared to 3.8% during 2017-18.

Jubilant Life Sciences: The company informed exchanges that Jubilant Pharma, one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its Solid Dosage Facility at Salisbury, Maryland USA in respect of the inspection conducted by the regulatory agency from February 24, 2020, to February 28, 2020. With the receipt of the EIR, the inspection stands successfully closed, the filing added.

SpiceJet: The airline has decided to cut 10-30% salary of all its employees in March, with Chairman Ajay Singh opting for highest 30% trimming in compensation.

Adani Transmission: The company has circled up its US private placement transaction of USD notes to the eligible International Investors. This USD denominated notes are raised by 6 wholly owned subsidiaries of ATL amounting to, USD 400 million. The first tranche of USD 310 million was secured in January 2020, followed by USD 90 million in March 2020, the filing added.

BHEL: The company said all its manufacturing units, divisions will remain closed for 21 days from March 25, 2020.

Astec LifeSciences: The company board has re-appointed Ashok V. Hiremath as the 'Managing Director' for a further period of 2 (two) years commencing from 1st April 2020 upto 31st March 2022.

