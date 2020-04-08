Stocks in news:IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, NLC India and more

Key Highlights:

- India has recorded a total of 5,274 coronavirus cases, of which 4,714 are active & 410 have been recovered.

- India on Wednesday recorded biggest single day jump in both the number of coronavirus cases and deaths so far. India reported 773 new cases and reported 32 deaths in 24 hours period on Wednesday.

- India's Government has announced that will clear pending tax refunds worth Rs 18,000 crore immediately

- On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,943.4 crore while DIIs net sold Rs 1,757.8 crore in equities on Wednesday.

- Yesterday, BSE 30-share index Sensex ended 173 points lower to 29,893 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 43 points lower at 8,748.

- Rupee ended at record closing low of 76.37 against the US dollar on Wednesday as compared to its previous closing of 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

IDBI Bank: Bank's board has approved in-principle divestment of company's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance to the extent of 23-27%. IDBI Bank's board has also approved raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via bonds for FY21

HDFC Bank: The bank has cut lending rates by 20 bps across all tenors.

NLC India: Company has announced that the mining operations of Neyveli Mines is resumed from today onwards.

Manali Petrochemical: Company announced that the production of propylene oxide, feedstock for propylene glycol which is a pharmaceutical input, has recommenced on 7th April 2020 at its Plant 1. The decision on resumption of production of the other products will be decided in due course, the filing added further.

Paisalo Digital: The company is considering raising funds through various options including by way of issued of debt securities by private placement basis and plans to hold Operations and Finance Committee meet during the month ending April 30, 2020 to consider and approve the terms and conditions.

