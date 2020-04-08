Share Market LIVE: Sensex pre-opens 122 points lower, Nifty at 8,814 amid weak global cues

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Wednesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 135 points lower at 8,726 level, indicating a negative start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices turned red as investor sentiments remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed majorly bullish on Tuesday, in line with global peers despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country. Investors worldwide banked upon hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths after Italy, Spain and even US witnessed slowing of new virus cases on Tuesday. Closing near day's high, BSE 30-share index Sensex closed 2,476 points higher at 30,067 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty ended 708 points higher at 8,792.

There 1,431,706 confirmed cases worldwide and almost 82,080 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India is consecutively reporting biggest single-day jumps in new COVID-19 cases since last Monday. As of Tuesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 5,350, with 468 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 160. India recorded nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Global market cues

8: 55 AM

Wall Street stocks turned volatile and fell in red within nminutes of closing bell on Tuesday as invetsors remained risk averse amid the uncertainity surrounding the coronavirus pandemic

Nasdaq closed 0.33% lower. Following the bearish trend, Asian counterparts opened in red, Kospi down 0.8%. SGX Nifty was down 1.7%, Strait Times was down 2%. Nikkie and Taiwan index traded marginally in green later.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5%.

Stocks to watch today on April 8

8: 35 AM

Wipro, IRCTC, SBI, HUDCO, Ajanta Soya, Chemfab Alkalis, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

States favor lockdown extension

8: 25 AM

The state governments across the country are pushing the Centre for a lockdown extension in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Besides identifying containment clusters, several states have also ramped their testing infrastructure and requested the Centre to extend the countrywide lockdown. As per government sources, the states and experts have appealed to the central government to extend the lockdown duration, but, the final decision will taken after assessing the situation in the states.

Market expectations

8: 20 AM

FII/ DII action on Tuesday

8: 15 AM

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 741.77 crore & DIIs also bought Rs 422.51 crore in equities on Tuesday.

Coronavirus toll

8: 10 AM

Rupee closing

8: 05 AM

Rupee closed 59 paise stronger at 75.63 compared to previous close of 76.22 per dollar on Tuesday.

Closing on Tuesday

8:00 AM

