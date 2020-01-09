Stocks in focus: Infosys, Ashok Leyland, YES Bank, Goa Carbon, Sterlite Tech, Berger Paints, TCS, Emami Paper Mills and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Infosys: Stock of the IT major will be in focus on Friday's trade as the company is scheduled to release December earnings report today.

YES Bank: Shares of the lender will be in focus today as the lender's board at its meet scheduled for today plans to discuss fundraising. "A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds," the filing added.

Ashok Leyland: The company and ABB Power Products have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the public e-mobility space, to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India.

Goa Carbon: The company informed the exchanges regarding the resumption of the operations at its Bilaspur Unit (Chhattisgarh). The Kiln has been lit up from yesterday, the filing said. "After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production will resume shortly," company's regulatory statement added.

Sterlite Technologies Limited: The company informed the exchange bourses that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 12.8% stake in ASOCS, a vRAN technology company based out of Israel. The privately held company is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station solutions for Enterprise and Telco-Networks, the filing added.

Berger Paints: Company said total commercial papers issue in December quarter stood at Rs 345 crores. The filing added the CPs were issued for the purpose of working capital and added that there has been no material change in the company's financial status which may hurt or affect the credit rating of the CPs.

Tata Consultancy Services: In a press release, the company said it has expanded its partnership with Vipps AS to leverage company's Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) and cloud services to accelerate the latter's growth and digital journey. TCS has played a vital role in Vipps' journey since it was launched in 2015 and went on to become a runaway hit in Norway.

Emami Paper Mills: The company highlighted its Q3 earnings report. The company reported net profit for Q3 FY20 at Rs 18.5 cr compared to Rs 5.7 cr recorded in the same period late year. Its revenue grew 5.7% to Rs 400.1 cr in December 2019 compared to Rs 372.6 cr booked during December 2018.

KNR Constructions: The company said it has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd, Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects, in order to sell its entire equity stake (100%) in a toll road BOT asset viz KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited. The enterprise value of the assets for this transaction is Rs 529.27 crore excluding claims receivable from NHAI and other governmental instrumentalities, which would be passed through to the Company as and when realised, the filing added.

STL: The global data networks innovator announced to the exchanges about its investment in ASOCS, a developer of open, disruptive and virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions, for delivering 4G and 5G for cellular networks. As a part of the overall transaction, STL has acquired a 12.8% stake in the company (on an issued and outstanding basis) and Board representation.