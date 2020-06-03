Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Lupin, Britannia, IndiGo, Motherson Sumi and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Aurobindo Pharma, DCM Shriram, BPCL, Cholamandalam Investment, MAS Financial Services, Duncan Engineering, DISA, Shriram Asset Management among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

-On Tuesday, Sensex ended 522 points higher at 33,825 and Nifty rose 152 points to 9,979.

-On the currency front, Rupee ended higher at 75.36 per US dollar as against the last closing value of 75.55 per dollar on Tuesday.

-US President Trump has extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the next G7 summit

IDFC First Bank: Company announced that ICRA has re-affirmed the rating at [ICRA]AA (Stable) in respect of banks' NCDs for Rs 32,598.73 crore and [ICRA]A1+ in respect of banks' CDs and has withdrawn the [ICRA]A1+ rating assigned to Rs 7000 crore CP Programme and [ICRA]AA (Stable) rating assigned to Rs 6091 crore NCD programme of the bank, as there is no amount outstanding against the said instruments.

ICICI Bank: Company has announced a reduction in its savings bank account interest rate with effect from June 4, 2020. The interest rate on savings bank balance of less than Rs 50 lakhs revised from 3.25% per annum to 3.00% per annum and on Rs. 50 lakhs and above to 3.50% per annum from 3.75% per annum.

Lupin: Company informed the exchanges that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Meloxicam Capsules 5 mg and 10 mg. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Aurangabad facility, India, and is expected to be launched shortly.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company reported a 9% drop in profit at Rs 96.91 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 106.91 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 24% (YoY) to Rs 1,092.75 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 879.37 crore in a year-ago period.

Transport Corporation of India: The company reported a 25% drop in profit at Rs 36.05 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 48.08 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 9.79% (YoY) to Rs 674.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 747.74 crore in a year-ago period.

DOLAT Investments: The company reported a 47% rise in profit at Rs 21.70 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 14.68 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 41.68% (YoY) to Rs 45.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 32.15 crore in a year-ago period.

Britannia: The company reported a 26% rise in profit at Rs 374.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 297.2 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 2.5% (YoY) to Rs 2,867.7 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,799 crore in a year-ago period.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company reported net loss of Rs 871 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 596 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 5.3% (YoY) to Rs 8,299 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,883 crore in a year-ago period.

Granules: The company reported a 41% rise in profit at Rs 335.39 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 236.40 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 14.28% (YoY) to Rs 2635.20 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2305.88 crore in a year-ago period.

Zydus Wellness: The company reported a 11% rise in profit at Rs 69.40 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 62.31 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 15.2% (YoY) to Rs 489.17 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 424.64 crore in a year-ago period.

Eris Lifesciences: The company reported a 3.64% rise in profit at Rs 69.40 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 62.31 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 9.38% (YoY) to Rs 247.81 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 226.55 crore in a year-ago period.

Motherson Sumi Systems: The company reported a 55.27% drop in profit at Rs 183.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 409.96 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 11.97% (YoY) to Rs 15174.18 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 17237.64 crore in a year-ago period.

Q4 earnings today: Aurobindo Pharma, DCM Shriram, BPCL, Cholamandalam Investment, MAS Financial Services, Duncan Engineering, DISA, Shriram Asset Management among others will report Q4 earnings today.