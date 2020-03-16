Stocks in news: GIC Housing, Lasa Supergenerics, HAL, Indian Oil, Emami and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors were also anticipating rate cute by the apex lender RBI post market hours. However, the apex bank did not pass any ratecut. Further, RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas added, "Our responses will neither be pre-mature nor delayed". RBI next MPC meet is scheduled to be between 31 March - 3 April, 2020.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The company has won a prestigious order for supply of state-of-the-art Electric Buses along with charging infrastructure of these buses for Gorakhpur City.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: The company has received Rs 4,577 million towards second tranche in connection with the sale of entire equity share capital held by the company in seven operational road projects to the IndInfravit Trust. Balance funds are expected to be received soon. We have received funds of Rs 12,910 million and units of Indinfravit Trust worth Rs 7,243 million, the filing added.

GIC Housing Finance: The company announced that it had received show cause notice from National Housing Bank (NHB) in connection with delay in submission of half yearly return. Based on inspection and reply submitted by company, NHB has directed the company to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 which has been paid by the company.

Lasa Supergenerics: The company in collaboration with Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) recently announced commencement for Development of antiviral Compound Favipiravir as Covid19 Treatment.

Rubfila International: The company has announced the commencement of commercial production of its unit at Madathukulam, Palani Taluk, Dindigul District, TamilNadu on March 16,2020.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Company baord at its meet has declared first interim dividend of Rs 33.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (332.50%) for the FY 2019-20.

Nava Bharat Ventures: The company said it had earlier announced regarding MOA with TSL for conversion of Chrome Ore into Ferro Chrome. As per company's filing, the MOA has been extended through an Addendum agreement, for a further period of 12 months from April 01, 2020 till March 31, 2021 without changes in other terms and conditions.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company has issued 29,950 unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (series - XVI) of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,995 crore on private placement basis on March 6, 2020 to meet its capex requirements.

Lumax Industries: The company board at its meet declared an interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share (i.e.175%) of the face value of Rs 10 each for the FY 2019-2020.

Emami: The company board meet is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March, 19, 2020 to consider and if deemed fit, to approve the declaration of second interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors of the company, has been fixed as Friday, 27th March 2020.

Ultramarine & Pigments: The company board at its meet have declared an interim dividend of 250% i.e. Rs 5 per equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for FY 2019 -2020. The dividend will be credited to the account of shareholders or the payable at par cheques in respect thereof will be dispatched on or before 30th March 2020, the filing added.