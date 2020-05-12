Stocks in news: Godrej Agrovet, Piramal Enterprises, Motilal Oswal, Nestle, Bandhan Bank, Havells and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on the latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Companies set to announce their earnings today are Bandhan Bank, Blue Star, Havells India, JK Paper, Nestle India, Sterlite Technologies and Syngene International.

-PM Modi in his 5th meeting told State Chief Ministers that the lockdown may have to continue

-Government has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 534 crore worth in equities, while DIIs sold Rs 821 crore equities on Monday's trade.

-On Monday, Sensex closed 81 points lower at 31,561 and Nifty ended 12 points lower to 9,239. The rupee ended slightly stronger today at 75.74 per dollar as compared to the last close of 75.75 against the dollar.

Piramal Enterprises Q4: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 454.63 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 1.98 % (YoY) to Rs 3,341 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,408.52 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per share for 2019-20.

Godrej Properties Q4: The company reported 6% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 267 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 253 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 13% (YoY) to Rs 2,829 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,236 crore in the same period last financial year.

Motilal Oswal Q4: The company reported 273% fall (YoY) to a consolidated net loss to Rs 253.75 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 146.08 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 6% (YoY) to Rs 613 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 657 crore in the same period last financial year.

Dharamasi Morarji Chemical Q4: The company reported 59% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 16 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 20% (YoY) to Rs 52 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 65 crore in the same period last financial year.

Godrej Agrovet Q4: The company reported 34% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 74 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 113 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income grew 17% (YoY) to Rs 1643 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1401 crore in the same period last financial year.

Subex Q4: The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 269.15 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 25.22 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 6% (YoY) to Rs 370 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 349 crore in the same period last financial year.

Artson Engineering Q4: The company reported 2.8% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 1.78 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 16% (YoY) to Rs 51 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 61 crore in the same period last financial year.

ADF Foods Q4: The company reported 320% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 13 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 3.16 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 23% (YoY) to Rs 85 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 69 crore in the same period last financial year.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA, for the surveillance GMP inspection of its API manufacturing facility located at Derabassi, Punjab.

Seamec: Company announced that its Vessel 'Seamec princess' has been contracted with M/s. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering for working at Mumbai High Offshore, for a period of 20 days with an option for extension. The aggregate Value of Contract is about Rs 8 crore.

Ashok Leyland: The company board plans to consider fundraising on May 14, 2020.

Q4 Earnings Today: Bandhan Bank, Blue Star, Havells India, JK Paper, Nestle India, Sterlite Technologies and Syngene International among others will be reporting March quarterly results today.

Q4 result date announcements:

Escorts: May 14, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: May 18, 2020

Embassy Office Parks REIT: May 19, 2020

Tata Power: May 19, 2020