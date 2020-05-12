Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 points, Nifty at 9,100; Maruti, HDFC twins top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell sharply on Tuesday, as rising cases of the virus and possibility of lockdown extension caused volatility in broader market indices. PM suggesting to CMs that lockdown may be extended also kept market sentiments pessimistic. In line with key global equities, Sensex was trading 580 points lower at 30,979 and Nifty traded 154 points lower at 9,085. Meanwhile, the government has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant. US indices closed barely higher yesterday, while Asian counterparts were trading mildly in red today. On Monday, Sensex closed 81 points lower at 31,561 and Nifty ended 12 points lower to 9,239. Today, Bandhan Bank, Blue Star, Havells, JK Paper, Nestle, Sterlite Technologies among others will announce their Q4 results.

10.34 AM: Asian Paints top loser

Asian Paints share price was trading as the top loser on NSE Nifty today, falling 2.91% after the rating agency Goldman Sachs downgrades the stock to sell, with a target price of Rs 1,111.

10.22 AM: IRCTC share price jumps 5%

IRCTC share price was locked at 5% upper circuit of Rs 1367.95 since today's opening bell and continued its bullish streak as bookings for select trains resumed on Monday. As per an Railways official, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations issued to more than 54,000 passengers.

10.13 AM: Nifty outlook by Geojit Financial

The brokerage had earlier marked down 9,346 as the turnaround point, incase upside prospects failed to materialise yesterday. The downside objective of 9,170 should be achieved today, reopening the possibilities of 8,960. The upside risk to this view begins at 9,280, the research firm further added.

10.02 AM: Market falls further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell further on Tuesday, in line with global counterparts, amid heavy sell off in financials, auto and banking scrips. Weak Asian counterparts, a surge of new coronavirus infections and possibility of lockdown extension kept investors cautious on domestic grounds. In line with key global equities, Sensex was trading 580 points lower at 30,979 and Nifty traded 154 points lower at 9,085.

9.59 AM: Godrej Properties share price declines 1.7%

Godrej Properties share price fell 1.7% in today's session to the day's low of Rs 610.75 on BSE.

The company reported 6% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 267 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 253 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 13% (YoY) to Rs 2,829 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,236 crore in the same period last financial year.

Godrej Properties FY20 results: Profit rises 6% to Rs 267 crore; revenue drops 13%

9. 50 AM: Global cues

Despite bleak recent economic data, Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday, backed by rally in Technology and healthcare shares amid more states restarting economic activity.

Asian stocks trade lower amid growing investor worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

SGX Nifty traded down 88 points at 9,141.30, indicating an bearish trend in domestic grounds.

Meanwhile, a surge of new coronavirus infections and possibility of lockdown extension kept investors cautious on domestic grounds.

9.32 AM: Stocks in news

Godrej Agrovet, Piramal Enterprises, Motilal Oswal, Nestle, Bandhan Bank, Havells among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9. 20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower on Tuesday, as rising cases of the virus and possibility of lockdown extension caused volatility in broader market indices. PM suggesting to CMs that lockdown may be extended also kept market sentiments pessimistic. In line with key global equities, Sensex was trading 400 points lower at 31,153 and Nifty traded 103 points lower at 9,135.

9.10 AM: Pre-open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a negative note on Tuesday, backed by weak global cues. Sensex traded 225 points lower at 31,335 and Nifty fell 12 points to 9,239.

9.00 AM Coronavirus toll

Globally, there are 42.55 lakh confirmed cases and 2.87 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus case tally has reached 67,152 in India, including 2,206 deaths and 20,917 recoveries.

8. 50 AM: Q4 Earnings today

Today, Bandhan Bank, Blue Star, Havells, JK Paper, Nestle, Sterlite Technologies among others will announce their Q4 results.

8. 40 AM: Global markets in red

While US indices closed barely higher yesterday, Asian counterparts were trading mildly in red today. According to experts, prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus have caused volatility and led to the downfall of broader markets on a global scale.

8. 30 AM Market expectations

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday, backed by weak global cues. SGX Nifty traded 70 points lower at 9,144 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today.

8.20 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 534 crore worth in equities, while DIIs sold Rs 821 crore equities on Monday's trade.

8.10 AM: Rupee Closing

The rupee ended slightly stronger today at 75.74 per dollar as compared to the last close of 75.75 against the dollar.

8. 00 AM: Closing bell

On Monday, Sensex closed 81 points lower at 31,561 and Nifty ended 12 points lower to 9,239. This was backed by weak trend in European and Asian counteparts, that fell on to red territory during the later session.

